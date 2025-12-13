This Underrated California Park Is The Perfect Starting Point For Lakeside Relaxation

While the shoreside activities can be enjoyable, it is the water itself that attracts many of the visitors. Fishing in the lake is quite popular, with rainbow trout beingthe main species targeted by both anglers using both fly and conventional tackle. Bass, panfish, carp, and catfish are also common catches. Anglers can fish off the docks in the park or launch a canoe or kayak from shore.

Whether it's for fishing, or just wanting to paddle and sight-see, kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding are among the top recreational activities in Big Bear Lake and Boulder Bay Park. These various paddlecraft can be hand-launched from shore within the park. However, they do need an inspection and permit from the Municipal Water District (MWD), which can be acquired at the MWD office, as well as at boat ramps and marinas around the lake. The purpose of this is to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Paddlers are also encouraged to follow proper equipment cleaning procedures both before and after a paddling session on Big Bear Lake.

As far as the paddling itself is concerned, Big Bear Lake is known for its tremendously scenic shorelines, which are best seen from the water. The waters of Boulder Bay, which front the park, offer not just incredible scenery, but also calm, protected water which can be safely paddled, even by beginners. However, it is still necessary to wear a USCG approved life vest such as the Hyperlite Elite Life Jacket in case of an accident.