This Underrated California Park Is The Perfect Starting Point For Lakeside Relaxation
Big Bear Lake in Southern California is renowned as a year-around destination for outdoor recreation. While the mountainous landscape of the surrounding area provides opportunities for hiking, snow skiing, and snowboarding, the city's namesake lake offers an array of watersport possibilities. The city of Big Bear Lake operates a trifecta of waterfront parks around the lake, and the newest of these, Boulder Bay Park, is the perfect starting point for lakeside relaxation and recreation.
Located a couple miles from the lake's dam, Boulder Bay Park offers visitors stunning views of the lake, dominated by the gigantic boulders protruding from the water. The park features walking trails, picnic tables, a large gazebo, multiple docks, and plenty of open space from which to admire the landscape, as well as restroom facilities. It is a popular spot for outdoor photography, with the lake and surrounding mountains providing incredible subjects for photos. Throughout the year, the park is also a popular spot for lakeside picnicking,and there are also concerts during the summer months there are also concerts in the park from time to time.
Anglers and paddlers love the waters of Boulder Bay
While the shoreside activities can be enjoyable, it is the water itself that attracts many of the visitors. Fishing in the lake is quite popular, with rainbow trout beingthe main species targeted by both anglers using both fly and conventional tackle. Bass, panfish, carp, and catfish are also common catches. Anglers can fish off the docks in the park or launch a canoe or kayak from shore.
Whether it's for fishing, or just wanting to paddle and sight-see, kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding are among the top recreational activities in Big Bear Lake and Boulder Bay Park. These various paddlecraft can be hand-launched from shore within the park. However, they do need an inspection and permit from the Municipal Water District (MWD), which can be acquired at the MWD office, as well as at boat ramps and marinas around the lake. The purpose of this is to help prevent the spread of invasive species. Paddlers are also encouraged to follow proper equipment cleaning procedures both before and after a paddling session on Big Bear Lake.
As far as the paddling itself is concerned, Big Bear Lake is known for its tremendously scenic shorelines, which are best seen from the water. The waters of Boulder Bay, which front the park, offer not just incredible scenery, but also calm, protected water which can be safely paddled, even by beginners. However, it is still necessary to wear a USCG approved life vest such as the Hyperlite Elite Life Jacket in case of an accident.