The Underrated Mississippi State Park That Promises Fun Water Adventures

While the draw for many to Buccaneer State Park is its affordable, extensive waterworks, the park is rich with natural beauty open year-round. There's a long stretch of Gulf Coast beach front, located along South Beach Boulevard. Here, visitors can lounge on the beach, take quiet walks, and swim in the Gulf waters. Just remember there are creatures to be aware of when adventuring on the Gulf Coast. The road on which this beach is located also provides access to multiple showers so that you can rinse off the salty waters following a dip in the ocean.

Additionally, the park is home to Pirate's Alley Nature Trail, a flat, 1-mile loop with only 9 feet of elevation difference. The loop runs through the marshy wetlands, where visitors can often catch a glimpse of multiple waterfowl. Birdwatchers have the chance to catch a glimpse of numerous duck species, along with common cranes. The park also offers an outstanding number of campsites, with 206 total across the park. Campsites offer both electric hookups and tent camping, with a family-friendly focus. Each campground has on-site showers and bathrooms, and most campsites have picnic tables and grills (except at Royal Cay campground). Castaway Cove is a pool reserved for camping guests, and Bataria Bay, an RV-focused campground has received praise online from its guests. One highlight are the 44 newly developed Gulf View campsites, located right on the water. If you do opt to camp, know that your neighbors are very close together, and practice the unspoken etiquette rules when RV camping.