Why You Should Reconsider Trying The Overcrowding Trend In Your Yard

If you're trying to transform your narrow backyard into a thriving, green paradise, you might be tempted to fill it with as many plants as can possibly fit in the soil. Overcrowding a garden does work for some gardens, but sometimes it ends with weak plants beset by fungal infections and pest infestations. Before you find out the hard way if it'll work for you, there are some things you should know about this trend.

Overcrowding is a common beginning gardener's mistake, but how much your garden suffers from it depends on the plants you choose and the soil. Some plants don't mind having close neighbors, but others need their space. You need to account for how large the plants will grow, not just the size they are when you plant them. Otherwise, a larger plant may damage a smaller one as it grows or it may have its growth restricted. The soil also needs to be rich enough to support all those plants. If the plants begin to compete for limited resources, you'll end up with sickly flowers.

Improper spacing can also contribute to fungal infections. If the plants' stems are too crowded, it limits air flow. Poor air flow means the leaves and stems will stay damp for longer, making them more likely to develop fungal infections. Infestations and infections can often be made worse by poor spacing and plant choice since pests and diseases will spread from one vulnerable plant to the next if they're too close together.