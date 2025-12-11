Make Holiday Lighting A Snap With The Property Brothers' Smart Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Holiday lights add so much extra cheer to this season. Since the sun sets by late afternoon in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, that just means more hours for festive lights to illuminate your home's exterior. Hanging lights outside can be quite the chore even in nice weather, but as chilly winter weather arrives, it makes things even trickier. Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott from the HGTV series Property Brothers have a little hack that makes things easier: leave the lights up all year. It may sound like one of those things that your neighbors secretly hate about your yard, but this is a little different. On an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Scotts mentioned that they use LED lights that can be set to any colors they choose (as opposed to standard, old-school Christmas lights) via your smartphone.

On the show, Drew shared his strategy, humorously posted on Instagram, for flipping from Halloween to Christmas decorations on November 1st (for him, the official start of Christmas), using color-changing LED string lights. This upgrade makes it easy to use one color scheme (all orange, perhaps) for Halloween, then to Christmas or Hann multi-colored strands whenever you're ready. You could even set the lights to all red for Valentine's Day and green for St. Patrick's Day. Color-changing strands of LED lights can even be set to your favorite team's colors (some are pre-programmed) to celebrate winning the big game. With so many potential events or dates to celebrate, it makes hanging holiday lights seem so much more worth the effort, whether that involves hanging them from your gutters, or high up in massive trees in your yard. You won't have to take them down again, unless you want to.