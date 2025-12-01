Want The Best View Of The Night Sky? Our Tips For Stargazing

Stars are beautiful, and they can be a camper's best friend. If you're lost in the woods you can use stars to navigate, but most people prefer to simply sit and watch them. Depending on where you live, stargazing could be as simple as lying down in your back yard or as complicated as a long hike to a remote camping spot. Luckily, there are some easy things you can do to make the most of the night sky.

The best time to go stargazing is winter. Not only is the air clearer and easier to see through, but the longer nights mean you can maximize your stargazing time. If you're heading somewhere remote, be sure you have all the essential gear for winter camping. Even if you're only stepping into your yard, you'll still want to layer up and bring blankets to keep yourself warm. You might also want to pack binoculars or a telescope if you want a closer look at the stars, but you don't need to. At the right location, there's plenty to see with just your eyes.

For the clearest view with the most stars, choose a stargazing spot away from light pollution. You can use the Bortle scale to help you decide where to go. The Bortle scale assigns the night sky a numerical value from one to nine, where nine has the most light pollution and one has the least. Checking where an area falls on the Bortle scale will give you an idea of what to expect.