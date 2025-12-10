Repurpose Extra Pie Tins To Craft Durable Patio Wall Art

To start, find seven durable pie tins of the same size, or six cake pans and one pie tin, all the same diameter. Clean each thoroughly and let them dry. Spray one pie tin in gold or a cheery yellow paint, such as Krylon Fusion all-in-one adhesive spray paint, which is both a primer and a paint. Spray the remaining 6 pans bright white. After they dry, position the tins so the yellow one is in the center with the white ones evenly surrounding it, emulating a flower. All the tins should be touching their neighbors and the center tin.

Apply clear silicone adhesive or hot glue around the back side of the lip of the center pan, and press it into place atop the ring of pans. Once the adhesive dries, carefully flip the structure over. Apply more adhesive or hot glue over the connected areas to ensure they stay together. Decide which tin will be the top, and using duct tape, adhere a loop of sturdy twine to the tin for a hanger. For an even sturdier version, drill two small holes in the flat bottom of the top pan, near the top, and loop wire or ball chain (like the kind used for dog tag-style necklaces) through it. You can even screw the art directly into the wall or fence if it's wood, and you don't mind another couple of holes.

If your assembly still needs support, affix strips of painted wood to the back, spanning several pans, in a way they're not visible from the front. If the whole thing seems a little simple, you can add images or figurines, like bees or butterflies, on the flower's petals.