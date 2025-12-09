Encounter Colorful Marine Life At A Must-Visit Secluded Caribbean Destination
Venturing into the open ocean has a mystic allure to it, with the tides and natural life having a profound effect. There are many amazing National Parks across the United States where one can find an adventure and bathe in aquatic wonder. But for those looking to take a short hop outside of the boundaries of the United States, one Caribbean island holds not only aquatic splendor but also geographic beauty. The British island of Anguilla may be the ideal location for your next Caribbean adventure.
The traditional home of the Arawakan Indians, the island has been a British territory for multiple centuries. The island itself is known for its small, remote feel with an intimate history. Much like many islands in the Caribbean, Anguilla has a long lasting connection to sugar production and slavery, with the Wallblake house, a sugar plantation, still standing on the island. Flying out to the island is fairly affordable, particularly coming from airline hubs like Dallas and Miami. Flights during peak season out of these airports can run as low as $500. Though visitors from the United States should make sure they have a valid passport, as you will need one to enter the archipelago. Additionally, travelers should note that it is dangerous to fly to Anguilla during the fall, as there is a real threat of hurricanes.
Anguilla has more to offer than any beach resort
As opposed to more populated neighboring islands like Saint Martin, Anguilla is much smaller, offering an opportunity for a more individualized experience. The north side of the island is jutted with steep rock faces, dropping into deep water. This provides an opportunity for cliff jumping unlike any other island in the British Caribbean. The north side is also home to multiple scenic beaches, including Little Bay Beach. Little Bay is a cliffside cove of sand that offers visitors quite the adventure, climbing down a steep face to reach the water's edge. The island also includes Meads Bay, which, while not as secluded, has some bloggers saying it is one of the best beaches in the Caribbean.
Visitors may also take in the island from the ocean, as there are multiple boat charters available. Trips include rapid motorized excursions, but for a slower paced experience, sailboat rentals are ideal. Venturing by sail allows you to go to some of the island's best snorkeling reefs under the guidance of locals. Though those who choose to venture onto these reefs should be aware of the ecological impact of their presence, particularly avoiding non-reef safe sunscreen, as it can have a catastrophic effect on the ecosystem. The island is also home to an annual open water swimming event called the Clean Ocean Swim at the Festival Del Mar. Those who choose to take on this event should be prepared, as open ocean swimming can come with many dangers as well as rewards.