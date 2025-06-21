What Is Reef Safe Sunscreen And Why You Should Use It

In order to be effective, sunscreens and sunblocks have to utilize chemicals which prevent harmful UV rays from damaging your skin. The list of chemicals which cause various negative impacts is long and includes Oxybenzone, Benzophenone-1, Benzophenone-8, OD-PABA, 4-Methylbenzylidene camphor, 3-Benzylidene camphor, nano-Titanium dioxide, nano-Zinc oxide, Octinoxate, and Octocrylene. While these chemicals have been shown to cause extensive damage to the marine environment, they are also cheap and very effective as skin protection, so many companies continue to use them.

Advertisement

The issue with these chemicals is many. Some of them promote green algae growth, which inhibits a reef's ability to photosynthesize and sustain itself. Others tend to build up in the tissue of various marine life, including coral, sea urchins, fish, shellfish, and dolphins. When this happens, birth defects, deformities, and other reproductive issues can occur. Additionally, in many areas, the effect on coral reefs is even more devastating, as coral bleaching can occur, which results in large areas of reef dying away.

You may be wondering how any sunscreen product that is applied to your skin, whether it contains harmful chemicals or not, can harm marine animals if you don't touch them. When you enter the water, even sunblock that has been absorbed into your skin can leach out into the ocean water. Even if you don't enter the water, sunscreen residue can be washed into the sea and, believe it or not, a large influx of chemicals enter the ocean through wastewater. So, even if you stay on dry land, that sunscreen you applied will end up in the ocean once you wash it off at home. That, too, may seem insignificant, until you consider experts believe over 14,000 tons of sunscreen ends up in the world's oceans annually.

Advertisement