Why You May Want To Reconsider Adding Costco's Self-Watering Garden Bed To Your Cart

When it comes to raised garden beds vs in-ground gardens, the raised bed approach certainly offers some advantages, such as better pest and weed control, and the ability to completely control the composition of the soil since you're the one who put it there. You can spend the time to design and build one to your own specifications, DIY a raised garden bed on a budget, or save time by choosing a store-bought version, such as the CedarCraft self-watering spruce planter from Costco. The CedarCraft wood-and-metal model sells for just under $180, shipping included, and is currently an online-only deal on Costco's website.

The price is significantly less at Costco than through other retailers, and even from CedarCraft itself, where it costs $80 more. This model is a rectangular, spruce wood planter with powder-coated aluminum legs on locking casters. The interior planting area is 19½ inches wide by 44½ inches long by 8½ inches deep, so there's room to grow multiple plants in it without taking up too much space on a patio or deck.

The raised bed planter also comes with a 6-gallon self-watering reservoir — essentially a sturdy plastic tray for water, with a molded plastic piece atop it that wicks water into the soil. Though users give it a 4.3 out of 5 stars cumulatively, it's worth nothing there are quite a few unfavorable rankings as well, including a fair number of 1-star reviews. Many people expressed concern over how the tray/bottom sits perched inside the raised bed on only narrow L-brackets; others experienced issues with difficulty in assembly. Of the more than 1,540 total star-based reviews, 64% gave it 5 stars and 16% gave it 4 stars. Even though this is an online-only offering, Costco brick-and-mortar locations accept returns.