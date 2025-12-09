If You've Noticed Webs Forming In Your Trees And Shrubs, Here's What You Can Do

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the things Americans look forward to each autumn, the appearance of fall webworm webs covering trees in their yard is not one of them. Each year, however, webs begin covering trees throughout the Lower 48. If you've noticed webs forming in your trees and shrubs throughout the fall, there's no need for panic. There are some things you can do, ranging from attracting predator species to treating trees with pesticides, but you can also choose to do nothing at all.

The critter responsible for these silky, leaf-enveloping webs is actually a caterpillar that's building these structures as a miniature protective ecosystem for its offspring. As larvae hatch from eggs, they attach to the leaves of trees and shrubs. The larva will feed on the leaves contained in the web until they mature and drop to the ground. Although they damage the tree, they rarely destroy it, so if the outbreak isn't overwhelming, you can just allow it to run its course.

Although the webs are actually constructed to provide larval caterpillars a safe place to feed while they grow, the webs can attract predators, as a wide range of bird and insect species prey on these larvae. As a result, one of the non-chemical methods for controlling webworms and their webs is to increase the number of natural predators in your yard. Attracting more birds to your yard won't only help control a webworm outbreak, but it can also help prevent future issues with these seasonal caterpillars, as can improving the general health and wellness of the trees in your yard.