Upgrade Your Tomato Garden With A Practical Trellis Idea

Tomatoes may be one of the most common, easy-to-grow edible plants in the average garden, but even these easygoing plants need a little help for optimal growth. Tomato plants can get quite tall, which is one of the reasons you may want to use something other than cages to support them. A regular conical tomato cage usually isn't tall enough and crowds the plant a bit. One simple tomato-supporting method that's infinitely customizable also has a fun name: the Florida weave (sometimes called basket weave).

This hack has nothing to do with hair extensions, but it does extend the height of a tomato plant compared to one that's un-staked and drooping toward the ground. The "weave" part of the name comes from weaving twine around tall stakes and alternately around each tomato plant in a row to contain and support them. Each line of string is woven around the right side of one plant, the left side of another, and so on, between stakes, and then repeats in the opposite direction in several vertical rows.

Just about any sturdy stake-worthy wood, rebar, or even old signposts could be used as stakes, provided they're at least 6 feet tall. If you're growing several tomato plants in each row, a metal stake, such as Everbilt 6-foot steel fence T-posts, will hold up better than thin wooden ones since it won't warp under the weight. As for twine, you'll want a good weather-resistant garden variety or material that can support the weight of tomatoes and that's easy to knot.