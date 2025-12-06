Don't Have A Shovel? Try This Simple Snow Removal Hack
If you're a homeowner in a cold climate, you're likely no stranger to the frustrations of snow clearing. Each winter, millions of Americans remove snow, using various hacks, from their driveways, walking paths, cars, and sidewalks, in order to maintain some level of walkability as the fluffy white powder continues to accumulate and turn to ice if it's tramped on or ignored. This process can take hours for those with a lot of yard, and can be extremely taxing on the body. While shoveling snow may be fun for some, For most of us, snow clearing is a difficult and frustrating means to an end, often resulting in lower back pain. Plus, you'll likely have to make several passes per storm, to ensure the snow doesn't freeze over, or that you don't have to deal with heavy snowfall all at once.
Luckily, there are a few clever hacks that make snow removal easier. One charming technique — which might entice both snow lovers and haters alike — involves rolling up snow and pushing it from a tiny snowball into a large cylinder, unearthing a straight swath of land in the process. This method is similar to the first steps in building a snowman, but in this case, you just keep pushing the snow in a straight line, building it into a shape resembling a round hay bale or a roll of artificial grass. If the snow is properly wet and sticky, it should easily lift itself off the ground, freeing up your driveway, sidewalks, or any other space. One major perk of this hack — you're more likely to convince any kids around to help out, than you are with an extra shovel.
How to perfect your snow-rolling skills
If you're interested in dropping the shovel and perfecting your rolled-snow technique, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. For starters, make sure snow is the proper consistency: Grab a handful of snow, and see if you can easily compact it into a snowball. If it's wet enough to stick together, you should be in the clear. If it disintegrates into a powdery mess, you might be fated to return to the shovel. The good news here is that powdery snow is substantially lighter than the wet stuff, so shoveling it out should be relatively quick and painless, especially if you clear the snow in several passes during the storm.
The other caveat is that — while you're not bent over shoveling — you are still crouched forward rolling the snow, especially initially. Anyone who's rolled up a big snowman after about age 35 knows it's not so easy on the body. You'll want to go the short distance across your lawn, so rolls don't get too large to push, and break apart while pushing them. If this is a major concern, it may be worth skipping this life hack and investing in a snow blower instead of a shovel.
If the snow is the right consistency, start early in the storm, when less than 4 inches has accumulated. Pack together a cantaloupe-sized snowball and plop it on the ground. Start rolling it forward. It should pick up snow in a cylinder a couple of feet wide (any wider and it probably will become unstable). Roll it forward in a straight line to the end of the yard. Repeat till you're done (if you have a large yard, enlist as many people as possible).