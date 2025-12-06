Don't Have A Shovel? Try This Simple Snow Removal Hack

If you're interested in dropping the shovel and perfecting your rolled-snow technique, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. For starters, make sure snow is the proper consistency: Grab a handful of snow, and see if you can easily compact it into a snowball. If it's wet enough to stick together, you should be in the clear. If it disintegrates into a powdery mess, you might be fated to return to the shovel. The good news here is that powdery snow is substantially lighter than the wet stuff, so shoveling it out should be relatively quick and painless, especially if you clear the snow in several passes during the storm.

The other caveat is that — while you're not bent over shoveling — you are still crouched forward rolling the snow, especially initially. Anyone who's rolled up a big snowman after about age 35 knows it's not so easy on the body. You'll want to go the short distance across your lawn, so rolls don't get too large to push, and break apart while pushing them. If this is a major concern, it may be worth skipping this life hack and investing in a snow blower instead of a shovel.

If the snow is the right consistency, start early in the storm, when less than 4 inches has accumulated. Pack together a cantaloupe-sized snowball and plop it on the ground. Start rolling it forward. It should pick up snow in a cylinder a couple of feet wide (any wider and it probably will become unstable). Roll it forward in a straight line to the end of the yard. Repeat till you're done (if you have a large yard, enlist as many people as possible).