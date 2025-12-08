The Popular Snake Repellent Trick That You Won't Want To Try In Your Yard

Many sulfur-containing products claim to keep snakes away. But not only is sulfur a relatively expensive ingredient in these products, meaning they carry a higher price tag, but there are no formal studies to support the claim that it deters snakes. This is a useless ingredient in snake repellents, and you'll only be wasting your money if you buy them to get snakes out of your yard.

It's hard to know exactly where the myth originated that sulfur deters snakes. Perhaps it's the idea that the smell of onions repels snakes with its sulfurous scent that made people think sulfur itself was the right choice — although the onion claim has no basis in science, either. Those who recommend using sulfur on its own say that snakes don't like the feel of it on their skin, but homeowners who tested it themselves report that snakes will slide right across it without a second thought.

Even if snake-away products don't really scare snakes away, there are some things you can do to naturally deter snakes from your yard that may not even cost you a penny. First, remove items that attract snakes to your yard. If you remove their sheltering areas, such as brush piles, they'll look elsewhere to make a home. Let them do their hunting for food, and keep feed for farm animals and pets indoors in a snake-proof container. Finally, enjoy your outdoor spaces more. If you spend a lot of time in your yard, snakes will be less likely to come around — they don't want to hang out with humans. It also helps to know the most common places where snakes hide in your yard, so you can work on making those areas less appealing to them.