What It Means If Mushrooms Start Growing Out Of The Trees In Your Yard

If you live in a rainy region or your area has had a bout of very rainy days, you may notice manifold mushrooms growing on the ground and around your trees. That's because mushrooms thrive in soggy and wet conditions, and will usually appear two to 10 days after heavy or excessive rainfall. While most mushrooms that sprout in your yard are generally harmless – like Turkey Tail, Reishi, Artist Conk, and other saprophytic mushrooms, which feed on already dead organic matter — you don't want to ignore all of them.

Identifying mushrooms is important in discerning whether they're deadly mushrooms you don't want in your backyard or simply benign ones. There are several phone apps, such as Picture Mushroom, Shroomify, and shroomID, that allow you to upload a picture to identify mushroom types.

If mushrooms are growing on your trees, they may be reflective of certain issues. Some mushrooms that are growing on the base of your live trees can suggest certain issues, such as stress, disease, and internal decay. If the mushrooms are growing directly from the tree trunk or branches, the situation is much more serious and needs to be addressed if you want to save your trees. Honey fungus is a well-known variety that you don't want to see; they are usually symptomatic of armillaria root rot, which can cause growth loss, root decay, and even outright tree death. Trees commonly affected by honey fungus include oak, fruit trees, birch, and many hedge plants.