Discourage Squirrels From Climbing Up Your Bird Feeder Pole With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple

Those stinky ingredients we already mentioned make Vicks into a VapoRun, which helps human respiratory systems, but will actually cause respiratory problems in birds. For this reason, do not use Vicks on the feeder itself, on any perches, or too close to where the birds are landing and feeding. You want to attract more songbirds, not hurt them. As for the squirrels, Vicks sticks to their paws when they try to climb up it, and this can have laxative effects — which isn't going to hurt them in the long run. However, if you're slathering the entire pole your birdhouse stands on with Vicks, that mass quantity can be toxic to the squirrels, causing lung damage or eye irritation.

You can still use Vicks to discourage squirrels from getting into your bird feeders by using just a dab of it toward the base of the pole. This way, when they grab on, they'll still get the slippery sensation and the awful smell, but it won't be enough to cause them any permanent damage, and the rub will be far enough away from the birds' dining area as not to affect them adversely. You will need to freshen your dab of Vicks every few days, especially on high heat and humidity days or when it rains. You can also try other DIY tricks to keep squirrels out of your bird feeders, including installing a baffle on the bird feeder pole.