Discourage Squirrels From Climbing Up Your Bird Feeder Pole With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple
You may not think to grab the Vicks VapoRub when you're tackling outdoor issues, but there are more uses for this decongestant and cough suppressant than helping you out during the cold season. The internet is rife with hacks for everything, including that tub of Vicks. And, if you're battling squirrels over their unwanted use of your bird feeders as their own buffet, Vicks might be the thing that can help you win the war. Strangely enough, this household staple has plenty of uses outdoors.
Vicks has a pungent scent that squirrels aren't a fan of. The menthol, camphor, and eucalyptus in this potent, greasy rub are what turn up squirrels' noses. The slipperiness of it makes them slide down the pole for those who use it in this way. But you probably shouldn't be slathering the pole your bird feeder is on, or getting any Vicks on the feeder itself. That's because, if ingested or inhaled, Vicks can be toxic to both squirrels and birds. Let's take a look at the proper way to use this tool to keep squirrels away, without harming them or the birds you're trying to feed.
How to best use Vicks against squirrels
Those stinky ingredients we already mentioned make Vicks into a VapoRun, which helps human respiratory systems, but will actually cause respiratory problems in birds. For this reason, do not use Vicks on the feeder itself, on any perches, or too close to where the birds are landing and feeding. You want to attract more songbirds, not hurt them. As for the squirrels, Vicks sticks to their paws when they try to climb up it, and this can have laxative effects — which isn't going to hurt them in the long run. However, if you're slathering the entire pole your birdhouse stands on with Vicks, that mass quantity can be toxic to the squirrels, causing lung damage or eye irritation.
You can still use Vicks to discourage squirrels from getting into your bird feeders by using just a dab of it toward the base of the pole. This way, when they grab on, they'll still get the slippery sensation and the awful smell, but it won't be enough to cause them any permanent damage, and the rub will be far enough away from the birds' dining area as not to affect them adversely. You will need to freshen your dab of Vicks every few days, especially on high heat and humidity days or when it rains. You can also try other DIY tricks to keep squirrels out of your bird feeders, including installing a baffle on the bird feeder pole.