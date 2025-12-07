How To Turn A Pile Of Stacked Stones Into A Charming Birdbath
Birdbaths come in countless sizes, shapes, and styles, and some of them can be downright costly, such as handcrafted concrete pedestal-style baths. The thing is, birds don't care how much you've spent — or not. Adding just about any kind of birdbath full of fresh water is one of those simple hacks to attract birds to your yard. Using flat stones you may already have on hand is one way to make a DIY birdbath in whatever style or size you choose. It will elevate your basin in style for
As for the birdbath basin, an old repurposed basin from a broken two-part pedestal birdbath works, as will a shallow dish such as a large plant saucer that's designed to catch water beneath plant pots. There's a good chance you already have something basin-worthy lurking in a cupboard; if not, a trip to a thrift store will likely produce what you seek. For an all-natural look, a wide stone with a sizable shallow impression in it can also be used for the basin.
The fun thing about crafting this type of birdbath is you can make it as simple or elaborate as you like. You could even add moving water features to make your birdbath attractive to hummingbirds, migrating birds, and all your favorite backyard birds, too.
Ways to make a stacked stone birdbath
The size of the birdbath base you can make from stone depends upon the size and number of stones you have on hand. Leftover hunks of slate from an old path tear-out work as do old limestone blocks or just about any type of stone that's relatively flat on the top and bottom. A visit to a stone yard reveals lots of options, and garden centers sometimes carry stone pavers that work well for this type of project. You can even check your local Buy Nothing group.
Stack stones in an area with trees or shrubs nearby to provide the birds some safety and a place to preen after bathing. Avoid putting the birdbath in direct sunlight, as full sun leads to faster algae growth and warmer water. Your stone stack width depends on how many stones you have, their size, and your design idea; it could be just a couple stones for each layer, or even start as a wide circle that narrows towards the top. The goal is to make it sturdy enough to hold the basin so the basin won't tip and the structure won't be knocked over even if a squirrel or raccoon decides to stop for a drink. If you'd like to make the structure fairly permanent once you've settled on a design, glue the stones together with an outdoor construction adhesive such as Loctite PL500 Landscape Block Adhesive. Avoid using adhesives inside the basin, as chemicals could leech into the water.
Add a fountain pump or mister as desired; you could even hide pump tubing with stone to create a waterfall or flowing water effect that spills out over stacked rocks, giving birds a place to shower or enjoy a mist.