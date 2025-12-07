How To Turn A Pile Of Stacked Stones Into A Charming Birdbath

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Birdbaths come in countless sizes, shapes, and styles, and some of them can be downright costly, such as handcrafted concrete pedestal-style baths. The thing is, birds don't care how much you've spent — or not. Adding just about any kind of birdbath full of fresh water is one of those simple hacks to attract birds to your yard. Using flat stones you may already have on hand is one way to make a DIY birdbath in whatever style or size you choose. It will elevate your basin in style for

As for the birdbath basin, an old repurposed basin from a broken two-part pedestal birdbath works, as will a shallow dish such as a large plant saucer that's designed to catch water beneath plant pots. There's a good chance you already have something basin-worthy lurking in a cupboard; if not, a trip to a thrift store will likely produce what you seek. For an all-natural look, a wide stone with a sizable shallow impression in it can also be used for the basin.

The fun thing about crafting this type of birdbath is you can make it as simple or elaborate as you like. You could even add moving water features to make your birdbath attractive to hummingbirds, migrating birds, and all your favorite backyard birds, too.