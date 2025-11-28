How Native Plants Can Help Prevent Your Yard From Flooding During Heavy Rain

Extreme precipitation events are becoming increasingly common every year. If you experience frequent heavy rains, it's important to know the dos and don'ts of yard care afterward. With urban and suburban areas covered in impervious surfaces like concrete, roofs, and asphalt, heavy rainfall has fewer places to drain into the ground. This channels water into smaller areas at faster speeds and traps it on the surface, leading to flooding. In residential areas, rainfall typically flows to low points, such as depressions in lawns, or finds its way to storm drains or ditches. Ideally, rainfall should be absorbed into the ground rather than flowing into waterways. Native plants do a better job than lawns of absorbing rainfall and percolating water into the ground.

Flooding occurs when there isn't enough capacity for water to slow, soak in, or spread across larger areas. This can deposit sediment on top of your grass, strip lawns of soil, fertilizers, and herbicides, and pick up pollutants. This runoff can lead to sedimentation and pollute nearby lakes, rivers, and streams. It also prevents soil and plants from absorbing moisture, leaving gardens and lawns waterlogged and suffocating vegetation.

Sudden heavy rain is like trying to drink water from a firehose — the volume is too much for lawns and compacted soil to absorb. Sure, your lawn loves a good rainfall, but generally turf grasses have shallow roots, about 2 to 3 inches deep, and compacted soil beneath them. Shallow roots and compacted soil don't support absorption of heavy rainfall and often drain poorly. Native plants, however, are naturally adapted to your region's rainfall patterns.