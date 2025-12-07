Say Goodbye To Fire Ants With The Help Of This Fresh Herb

There are a few ways you can use mint to discourage ants. One simple method to keep them out of your home is to plant either peppermint or spearmint near porches, doors, windows, and any other potential ant entry way to create a natural barrier. You can also plant mint around the perimeter of your garden. While this will do nothing to push ants out of your yard if they are already there, it can prevent them from expanding their range into areas protected by the mint barrier.

Mint oil can also be utilized in different manners to limit ant movement and repel them from your yard. One way to do so is by soaking cotton balls in mint oil and placing them near sidewalks, doors, windows, etc. This will essentially serve the same purpose as the mint plants. However, the cotton balls can be placed in areas where it's not possible to grow mint plants. To utilize this method, you will need a bottle of peppermint essential oil and a bag of cotton balls; if you plan on trying this method, GreenHealth's Peppermint Oil should do the trick. Thoroughly soak the cotton balls in the mint oil, then place them along ant trails, on door and window frames, and in other areas with ant traffic. You should replace the cotton balls with freshly soaked ones about once a week.

One of the most effective way to utilize mint against fire ants is to create a sprayable solution. To do this, you can use that same peppermint essential oil, along with some water, dish soap, and a mister bottle. The mixture is simple enough – add 10 to 15 drops of mint oil to a couple cups of water. Then add a squirt of dish soap to help it adhere, stir it well, and spray it on ant trails, doorways, sidewalks, and around the perimeter of your home and patio.