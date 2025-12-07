Build A Winter Home For Birds And Pollinators With A Clever DIY

Many of the pollinators you see flitting around in summer don't travel south for the winter; they find cozy places to stay and keep warm, much as you might. Bees, some butterflies, and many birds seek winter housing wherever they can find it — often right in your own backyard. To help these little friends that play a crucial role in plant life, create a simple DIY winter nook for them with remnants of brush piles, yard waste, and even old logs left sitting in the corner of your yard. Not raking leaves in your yard is a good thing, for this reason. Caterpillars such as the orange- and black-striped woolly bear use the leaves as bedding, as do great spangled fritillary butterfly caterpillars. The leaves also provide welcome insulation from cold winds, and as a place that camouflages butterfly cocoons and chrysalides. Other insects burrow in old dried plant stems.

When you're winterizing or 'putting the garden to bed,' think of it as giving your pollinators a place to settle in, too. Every plant stem, seed head, stump, and tree branch left in an undisturbed area of your yard provides shelter and sometimes food when temperatures drop. If you don't want debris scattered across the yard, stack it to create neat, cold-season shelters for beneficial insects and birds. Leaving these elements out in nature will create a winter-worthy wildlife haven.