Is It Okay To Trim A Neighbors Tree That's Taking Over Your Yard? Here's What We Know

Your neighbor's big glorious tree near the property line between your yards has benefits beyond its looks. It could be home to birds and squirrels that provide entertainment as you watch them from your porch, plus there's a fair chance that tree shades part of your yard during certain times of day. On the down side, growing trees care nothing about who owns what and often have limbs and branches that cross fences. If the tree is healthy and away from the most-used parts of your yard you may not pay it much attention, but dead limbs or encroaching branches that could damage your structures or vehicles are cause for concern.

In Florida, for example, you have a legal right to trim branches that reach onto your property provided you do it in a way that's healthy for the tree and without trespassing. The Canadian province of Alberta has similar laws that allow branch trimming within reason, but even with the law on your side it's best to be a good neighbor and let them know you'll be trimming their tree. Simple communication can prevent confusion and bad vibes among neighbors; if a neighbor comes to you about your sprawling oak put yourself on the other side of the fence. Your overhanging trees might just be one of the things your neighbors hate about your yard but never had occasion to mention.