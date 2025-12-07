Is It Okay To Trim A Neighbors Tree That's Taking Over Your Yard? Here's What We Know
Your neighbor's big glorious tree near the property line between your yards has benefits beyond its looks. It could be home to birds and squirrels that provide entertainment as you watch them from your porch, plus there's a fair chance that tree shades part of your yard during certain times of day. On the down side, growing trees care nothing about who owns what and often have limbs and branches that cross fences. If the tree is healthy and away from the most-used parts of your yard you may not pay it much attention, but dead limbs or encroaching branches that could damage your structures or vehicles are cause for concern.
In Florida, for example, you have a legal right to trim branches that reach onto your property provided you do it in a way that's healthy for the tree and without trespassing. The Canadian province of Alberta has similar laws that allow branch trimming within reason, but even with the law on your side it's best to be a good neighbor and let them know you'll be trimming their tree. Simple communication can prevent confusion and bad vibes among neighbors; if a neighbor comes to you about your sprawling oak put yourself on the other side of the fence. Your overhanging trees might just be one of the things your neighbors hate about your yard but never had occasion to mention.
What the law says about trimming your neighbor's tree
Before grabbing a saw, check your local ordinances to determine proper procedure for dealing with overhanging tree branches. Urban areas in particular are likely to have specific guidelines about trimming encroaching branches, but in all cases you should explain to your neighbor why you want to prune those tree limbs. If the branches are dead or about to poke through your shed they may have already noticed the potential problem, but if you want a better view or access to your garage the neighbor may not have realized their tree was an issue. A proper pruning is part of a fall tree maintenance plan as well, but flowering fruit trees are among the foliage you shouldn't prune in the fall.
If you aren't sure how or when to prune encroaching tree branches in a way that won't cause long-term damage, consult an arborist. These experts can do a health and risk assessment on a tree and trim it in a way that's safe for the tree and everyone's property. If tree limbs are growing across utility lines on or near your property, contact the utility as they have crews that deal with potentially problematic trees. If the branches are of public concern — such as blocking the view of a stop sign — a quick call to your local government offices should get you to the people who can help.