What To Consider Before Installing Pressure-Treated Fence Panels In Your Yard

If you are adding fencing to your property, you obviously want to choose the type of fence that will meet your specific needs. Wood fencing is still a popular favorite among homeowners; it provides a nice amount of privacy while still looking great. Considering how much it typically costs to install a wooden privacy fence in your backyard, you want to make sure that your investment is going to last.

If you want a fence that is going to stand up to the elements, you may be considering pressure-treated fence panels. Pressure-treated wood will vary by region but is most often made of pine (yellow, red, or Ponderosa) or fir (Douglas or Hem). It has been treated with chemicals during the manufacturing process that are designed to extend the life of the wood and help it withstand rain, pests, and wear and tear better than untreated wood.

There are several things you need to consider before installing pressure-treated fence panels in your yard. Once you understand the pros and cons of using pressure-treated fence panels, you can make the decision that works best for you and your yard to ensure a positive outcome. If you will be installing your pressure-treated fence panels yourself and you're not sure how you want to set them, you can choose the best fence post setting method for your yard with these tips. If you prefer to do so without concrete, there are ways you can easily install a wood fence without pouring concrete bases for the posts.