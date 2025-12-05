Why You Should Avoid Using Boiling Water To Keep A Birdbath From Freezing

Having a birdbath in your yard is a great way to attract birds, butterflies, and other wildlife to your garden. During winter, drinkable water is an important resource for all kinds of critters, as many water sources will freeze and be inaccessible until spring. There are simple birdbath upgrades that prevent freezing, but they won't help much if your birdbath is already frozen. It may seem like a simple solution to use boiling water to warm it up, but it's actually a potentially devastating idea.

Boiling water will certainly melt any ice that's already formed, but it can also cause your birdbath to crack or even shatter completely. Sudden temperature changes, like going from ice cold to burning hot, can cause materials like porcelain, concrete, plastic, and ceramic to shrink or expand rapidly. In mild circumstances, this can cause stress fractures or other small cracks, but in extreme scenarios the damage can be more severe. You might be familiar with how glass can break if it's too cold for hot liquid, but even tougher substances like stone and concrete can be damaged by sudden temperature changes (officially called thermal shock). Even if your birdbath doesn't completely split in half, you may still end up with structural damage and microfractures that can leak water and worsen over time. While you can fix cracks in a birdbath, it's better for you and your feathered friends to avoid causing them in the first place.