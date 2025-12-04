Make Hanging Up Outdoor Christmas Lights A Breeze With A Must-Try Trick

Look for lengths of PVC pipe at your local home improvement store. You'll need enough to span the length of each part of the roofline you want to decorate, so it's a good idea to measure and plan ahead. Ten-foot segments of ¾-inch pipe worked well for TikTokker by.travis, as that length is still manageable while climbing a ladder. Screw or bolt in three to four strong washer-shaped magnets, like the Lovimag neodymium cup magnets to each pipe, near each end and in the middle, so the pipe doesn't sag when hanging from the gutters. Alternatively, you can attach broom hook clips along the length of your roofline that the pipes easily snap into, like YouTuber Tasty Home.

Use zip ties to attach one light strand to one pipe, creating a straight line with the light strand on the side of the pipe opposite the magnets. Snipping off excess zip tie lengths tidies things up. To connect two light strands, connect the strands together first, then line their respective pipes up next to one another (or secure the pipes with hose clamps) and attach the lights as a single continuous strand. Make sure whichever end of the lights plugs into an outlet has plenty of length to reach it, or add an extension cord that's rated for outdoor use.

While the initial set up takes some time, the following seasons will be much easier. There's no reason to leave them up for months on end when each light-wrapped pipe simply snaps off: Pull each segment off its magnets and stack everything on a utility shelf for next year. Buh-bye, perpetual-Christmas-light-display that could be one of those things neighbors secretly hate about your yard. Problem solved.