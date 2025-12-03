Got ants on your plants? They're probably in the roots, too. While some ant hills in your garden may be beneficial to your plants by aerating the soil, pollinating, and dispersing seeds, too many ants in one space can cause issues. If they're living in the roots of your plants, they could be causing damage by disrupting the ecosystem that your roots rely on. While it may only be certain types of ants that destroy plants from the roots up, any abundance of ants in the soil could affect the moisture content and dry your plants out quicker. Unless they're living in the roots of a plant that does well in drought conditions, this could be an issue. If you notice ants entering and exiting holes at the base of your plants or see ant mounds there, it's time to take action.

The best method for getting rid of ants in your plant roots varies slightly depending on whether you're dealing with potted plants or those planted in the ground. For potted plants, you will want to replant them after dealing with the ant infestation. For garden plants, you'll skip that step and battle the bugs from above. And some of the tools you'll use can be found in your kitchen.