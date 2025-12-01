How To Propagate Zebra Plants In A Jar Of Water (And Grow Them Outside If You Live In The Right Climate)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Aphelandra squarrosa, commonly known as the zebra plant, is celebrated for its dramatic dark green leaves, which are streaked with eye-catching white veins. While it's not a fuss-free plant and can be a bit temperamental, its lush foliage and pineapple-looking, long-lasting blooms make it worth the extra care.

Native to tropical parts of South America, it thrives in warm, humid environments and can bring a touch of exotic greenery to your home year-round. When the weather is warm enough, you can use it to brighten and add interest to your yard, porch, or patio. For more experienced plant owners, it's a manageable houseplant: It's slow-growing and only reaches a modest size of about 1 foot wide and 2 feet tall. Its compact stature allows it to flourish in even the tiniest of spaces, making it a versatile choice for your home. Another advantage is its accessibility: You can find zebra plants at big-box stores and nurseries alike, so you don't have to go to a specialty flower shop to get one for yourself.

Another appealing feature of this plant is how easy it is to propagate. With just a few supplies — a pair of scissors, a clean container of fresh water, potting mix, a planter, and, optionally, some rooting hormone — you can easily propagate new plants from cuttings. This makes zebra plants an ideal choice for expanding your collection or sharing some greenery with friends and loved ones.