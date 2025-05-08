Fill Your Yard With Tropical Flowers By Planting This Low-Maintenance Tree

You don't have to live on a sun-drenched island to turn your yard into a tropical getaway. Plant a tree with exotic-looking flowers to lend this vibe to your landscape. One option is frangipani (Plumeria spp.). If you've been to Hawaii, this plant's blossoms may look familiar since they're a common component of leis. In addition to lasting quite a while after being cut, the flowers emit a pleasant fragrance with notes of jasmine and citrus. It's so memorable that it's often used in scented oils. Frangipani trees thrive in USDA hardiness zones 10 and 11, and some varieties are also content in zone 12. Live in a colder region? You can grow a frangipani tree in a pot filled with sandy soil and a bit of perlite. To keep the tree alive, you'll need to move it indoors when temperatures drop below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Frangipani trees are easy to please, and if you make them happy, they may reach heights of 30 feet or more. You can also cultivate frangipani as a shrub if you want a shorter, bushier plant. If you're growing frangipani as a tree, you won't need to prune it often. Its light, water, and temperature needs aren't hard to meet, either. In general, full sunlight and balmy temperatures help this plant live its best life. Watering is slightly more complicated but definitely manageable. While frangipani trees don't love to be thirsty, this is preferable to being waterlogged, which can promote root rot. Well-draining soil is a must, and letting it dry completely after watering sessions is wise. If you have heavy clay soil, improve its drainage by adding compost.

