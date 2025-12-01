Enjoy Show-Stopping Mountaintop Views On A Popular Scenic Train Ride

Book your train tickets as far in advance as possible, as this train is popular and tickets sell out quickly. Special tickets allow you to sit in the front car, where you'll get the best view. At the time of writing, adult tickets for the railway start at $67, and children's tickets start at $57. There is a limited number of one-way tickets, which allow you to hike to the summit on your own and ride the train down. Availability will vary based on crowds, and you can only buy one-way tickets from the railway staff at the summit. Alternatively, you can also get off at the summit and hike down on your own, but you'll need to purchase a round-trip ticket and alert the ticket office that you won't be taking the train down. If you'd like to hike up a defunct part of the railway, the Manitou Springs Incline is one of the most difficult treks in America.

Space on the train is limited, so large items like bicycles and strollers are not allowed. You can bring your backpack, as long as it fits in your lap or under the seat. The weather can change quickly, so it's best to prepare for both sun and snow. Drinks other than water and snacks other than those bought at the Cog Railway Depot are not allowed on the train, so if you plan on hiking down and packed some snacks for the trail, be sure they stay sealed and in your backpack!

Be aware that RVs, trailers, and buses are not allowed to park in the depot's lot. Additionally, parking is only available to visitors who have already purchased tickets, and parking costs $20 at the time of writing. Visitors without tickets should instead park in a city lot, which typically costs between $10 and $20, and hop aboard the free Route 33 shuttle to the depot.