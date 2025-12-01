Enjoy Show-Stopping Mountaintop Views On A Popular Scenic Train Ride
You can certainly climb the tallest mountains in the U.S. on foot, but what about by train? If enjoying the mountains from the comfort of a train sounds like a great time to you, plan a trip to Manitou Springs, Colorado, and book a ticket for the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
Pikes Peak Cog Railway takes visitors on a three-hour round-trip experience through the Pikes Peak region of Colorado and up to the summit of Pikes Peak itself. The railway was built from 1889 to 1891 and has been operating ever since. Today, it's one of only three surviving railways of its kind in the U.S. Travelers can expect a view of canyons, rock formations, waterfalls, local wildlife, and historical sites. Halfway through the ride, the train stops at the peak, giving riders 40 minutes to enjoy the summit. It's always colder at the top of the mountain than it is at the base, so dress appropriately. Layers are the best option, as the train itself is heated.
The summit is 14,115 feet tall, providing a clear view of the surrounding area. That's quite high, and travelers who aren't used to the altitude may experience headaches, nausea, fatigue, and lightheadedness. You should learn to recognize the signs of altitude sickness and what to do to be safe before braving a hike, drive, or train ride to the top of Pikes Peak.
What to expect on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway
The sweeping mountain views from the peak are one of the main draws to the area, but that isn't the only exciting experience you can expect from a trip up Pikes Peak. At the summit, you can wander around the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and gift shop, enjoying a tasty donut (with a special recipe for high altitudes) while you learn the fascinating history of Pikes Peak. There's plenty to enjoy before you reach the summit and on the way back as well. Along the way, your conductor will enhance the experience by pointing out key details and historical spots. They have plenty of fun facts, stories, and occasionally even songs to offer, so listen closely.
The route the train takes through the Pikes Peak region is surrounded by gorgeous mountain views, as well as exciting flora and fauna. Enjoy native evergreen trees such as the Colorado blue spruce and the bristlecone pine, some of which are believed to have lived for over 2,000 years. Look out for high-altitude animals such as bighorn sheep, chipmunks, snowshoe hares, and yellow-bellied marmots as you climb higher, but don't forget to look around at lower elevations, too! You might just see prairie dogs, deer, raccoons, and even a bear or mountain lion if you're lucky. Depending on the season you visit, there may be wildflowers in bloom, gorgeous autumn shades on the aspen trees, or bright juniper berries on shrubs — it's always a good season to take the railway up Pikes Peak.
Planning your trip to the Pikes Peak Cog Railway
Book your train tickets as far in advance as possible, as this train is popular and tickets sell out quickly. Special tickets allow you to sit in the front car, where you'll get the best view. At the time of writing, adult tickets for the railway start at $67, and children's tickets start at $57. There is a limited number of one-way tickets, which allow you to hike to the summit on your own and ride the train down. Availability will vary based on crowds, and you can only buy one-way tickets from the railway staff at the summit. Alternatively, you can also get off at the summit and hike down on your own, but you'll need to purchase a round-trip ticket and alert the ticket office that you won't be taking the train down. If you'd like to hike up a defunct part of the railway, the Manitou Springs Incline is one of the most difficult treks in America.
Space on the train is limited, so large items like bicycles and strollers are not allowed. You can bring your backpack, as long as it fits in your lap or under the seat. The weather can change quickly, so it's best to prepare for both sun and snow. Drinks other than water and snacks other than those bought at the Cog Railway Depot are not allowed on the train, so if you plan on hiking down and packed some snacks for the trail, be sure they stay sealed and in your backpack!
Be aware that RVs, trailers, and buses are not allowed to park in the depot's lot. Additionally, parking is only available to visitors who have already purchased tickets, and parking costs $20 at the time of writing. Visitors without tickets should instead park in a city lot, which typically costs between $10 and $20, and hop aboard the free Route 33 shuttle to the depot.