Unique Species To Look For On Your Next High-Altitude Adventure

This high altitude sheep, whose males are known for their large, circular horns, are masters of climbing the steepest inclines of multiple mountain ranges of the American west and southwest. Found not only in the Rocky Mountains, the range of the bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis) includes the Cascades and the Southern Sierra Nevada. Bighorns are champion climbers, balancing on the tiniest rock ledges of impossibly steep slopes. In the fall, males will crash against one another to assert dominance during the rut, producing loud bangs that can be heard up to a mile away.

These large sheep will also venture down from their cliffside domain to browse on grass and even cactus, making them a regular sight in the high deserts of Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California, and along mountain passes and canyons in Colorado. The Waterton Canyon Trail outside of Denver, Colorado is well known for the close encounters hikers have with bighorns. Follow posted guidelines to stay safe on your next wildlife-watching adventure, to avoid disturbing these magnificent animals.