The Naturally Beautiful Illinois State Park That's A Must-Visit For Outdoor Lovers

Illinois saw a huge tourism boom in 2024, thanks in part to its extensive state park system. If you're planning to visit St. Louis (which sits right on the Missouri-Illinois border), you may be tempted to limit natural exploration to Gateway Arch National Park. If you do, however, you'll miss out on one of Southern Illinois' gems located within Shawnee National Forest. Giant City State Park is a far cry from the classic Great Lakes destinations that make up the state, as its landscape is primarily made up of high hills and ravines.

Located between St. Louis and Nashville, Giant City State Park lies in the Shawnee Hills. The rugged range of Shawnee National Forest runs for 289,000 acres between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and is synonymous with Southern Illinois. The region is well-known for overgrown canyons lined with classic Oak-Hickory forests. The park itself is primarily made up of sandstone bluffs, which are part of what gives the park its name, as they evoke the feeling of walking amongst the city streets of giants. The park is also home to several species of flowers, like flowering wild hydrangeas, as well as unique vines that grow along its steep sandstone faces.