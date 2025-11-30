The Naturally Beautiful Illinois State Park That's A Must-Visit For Outdoor Lovers
Illinois saw a huge tourism boom in 2024, thanks in part to its extensive state park system. If you're planning to visit St. Louis (which sits right on the Missouri-Illinois border), you may be tempted to limit natural exploration to Gateway Arch National Park. If you do, however, you'll miss out on one of Southern Illinois' gems located within Shawnee National Forest. Giant City State Park is a far cry from the classic Great Lakes destinations that make up the state, as its landscape is primarily made up of high hills and ravines.
Located between St. Louis and Nashville, Giant City State Park lies in the Shawnee Hills. The rugged range of Shawnee National Forest runs for 289,000 acres between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and is synonymous with Southern Illinois. The region is well-known for overgrown canyons lined with classic Oak-Hickory forests. The park itself is primarily made up of sandstone bluffs, which are part of what gives the park its name, as they evoke the feeling of walking amongst the city streets of giants. The park is also home to several species of flowers, like flowering wild hydrangeas, as well as unique vines that grow along its steep sandstone faces.
There's no bad season to visit Giant City State Park
Giant City State Park is open to visitors year-round and offers multiple accommodation options. Hikers looking for remote, picturesque camping should consider hiking Red Cedar Trail to a campground of the same name. These sites are first come, first serve, and those visiting during the winter should make sure to pack the appropriate gear for colder months. In contrast, the Giant City Lodge is a classic stone outpost, open year-round with a short closure in January. The lodge offers classic cabins and homestyle meals, though you'll need to reserve a cabin in advance.
Given the name "Giant City," it's unsurprising that the park is home to some of the best climbing in Illinois. One outcropping, in particular — Devil's Standtable — offers multiple routes for both beginner and intermediate climbers. These routes come in multiple different styles, including technical sport climbing and more beginner-friendly top rope routes. New climbers should make sure they're prepared to take on the outdoor routes by avoiding common climbing mistakes.
Notably, the park also offers extensive opportunities for hunting, including bow and rifle hunting for both deer and turkey, though there's a hard ban on waterfowl. Even with a multitude of sporting opportunities, there are no officially designated mountain bike trails within Giant City State Park, but riders can find spectacular riding nearby in other portions of the Shawnee National Forest.