The New York State Park That's Brimming With Fun Outdoor Adventures

Providing nearly 80% of the water for Lake Ontario, the Niagara is a powerful river to behold. Visitors to Buckhorn State Park take in the river in multiple ways, including hiking. One popular trail is the Buckhorn Island Trail, a 4-mile, out-and-back starting at the eastern end of the park. The trail runs along the northern edge of the park reaching a peninsula that offers views of the Canadian side of the river.

Paddlers are encouraged to paddle the two creeks that run through the park. The most commonly paddled creek is Burnt Ship Creek, a slow, meandering stretch of flat water that runs through low marshland. Canoeists and kayakers can run into anything from ducks and beavers to whitetail deer.

Fishing is allowed in the park during certain periods, and with a permit. Anglers can expect to catch a variety of fish, including salmon and trout, which live in the Niagara River. In fact, it's worth knowing the best time to go salmon fishing off of Lake Ontario, as some of these landlocked fish have distinctive annual or biennial spawning runs, while others are stocked annually. The Island is also well known for viewing waterfowl via the park's bird-watching blinds.

Park amenities are limited, and visitors should be aware that there is no public restroom or campground in the recreation area. Those looking to camp should consider other options nearby on Grand Island, including HTR Niagara, which offers cabins, RV hookups, and a handful of tent sites.