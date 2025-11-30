The New York State Park That's Brimming With Fun Outdoor Adventures
One of the best parts of the continental United States is its diversity of landscapes and the relative accessibility of a long road trip. While there are many incredible U.S road trips that deserve a spot on your bucket list, one would be remiss never to plan one that routes you through Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls, one of the seven Natural Wonders of North America. Just upstream from the falls is Buckhorn Island State Park. An 895-acre oasis of meadows and marshes, offering a variety of outdoor opportunities for visitors looking to make the most of their time along the Niagara River.
Located on the northern tip of Grand Island in the middle of the Niagara River, lies Buckhorn Island State Park. Just off of highway I-190, the park is a level, grassy gem for those looking to get near the waters that flow over Niagara Falls. While it might not be on par with the national parks best known for canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding, the quiet state park offers water sports access for even the most novice paddlers. The park is also home to several trails, perfect for those looking to explore without the worry of taking an intense uphill climb, since no trail exceeds 100 feet of elevation gain.
Buckhorn Island offers an immersive outdoor experience
Providing nearly 80% of the water for Lake Ontario, the Niagara is a powerful river to behold. Visitors to Buckhorn State Park take in the river in multiple ways, including hiking. One popular trail is the Buckhorn Island Trail, a 4-mile, out-and-back starting at the eastern end of the park. The trail runs along the northern edge of the park reaching a peninsula that offers views of the Canadian side of the river.
Paddlers are encouraged to paddle the two creeks that run through the park. The most commonly paddled creek is Burnt Ship Creek, a slow, meandering stretch of flat water that runs through low marshland. Canoeists and kayakers can run into anything from ducks and beavers to whitetail deer.
Fishing is allowed in the park during certain periods, and with a permit. Anglers can expect to catch a variety of fish, including salmon and trout, which live in the Niagara River. In fact, it's worth knowing the best time to go salmon fishing off of Lake Ontario, as some of these landlocked fish have distinctive annual or biennial spawning runs, while others are stocked annually. The Island is also well known for viewing waterfowl via the park's bird-watching blinds.
Park amenities are limited, and visitors should be aware that there is no public restroom or campground in the recreation area. Those looking to camp should consider other options nearby on Grand Island, including HTR Niagara, which offers cabins, RV hookups, and a handful of tent sites.