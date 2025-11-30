Explore A Rare Plant Collection At One Of California's Most Beautiful Gardens
For avid gardeners, their love of plants goes beyond their own backyard (and far beyond the known health benefits of gardening). Whether you're growing a fragrant garden with sweet-smelling flowers, or trying the green drenching trend, gardening offers endless rewards. Visiting formal gardens is a great activity for plant lovers and can inspire new plants to grow and fresh designs to apply in your own backyard.
In California, one of the most vivid examples of garden artistry is Ganna Walska Lotusland, located in Santa Barbara County in Montecito — named for the many beautiful lotus flowers in the original lotus pond. This extraordinary 37-acre property features stunning architecture, lush landscapes, and a variety of special events and educational programs throughout the year.
The garden's founder, Madame Ganna Walska, lived an exciting life as a theatre owner, concert singer, fashionista, and perfumer in New York and France. She became enchanted with California's sunny climate and free-spirited people. In 1941, she purchased the property now known as Lotusland and dedicated the remaining 43 years of her life to creating its breathtaking gardens, hiring designers and regional landscapers including Charles Glass, William Paylen, and Lockwood de Forest, Jr., among others. So committed was she to her vision that she auctioned her jewelry collection in the 1970s to help fund her dream of building the biggest and best gardens imaginable.
The treasures that await you at Ganna Walska Lotusland
There are many themed gardens within Ganna Walska Lotusland. Each one is filled with exotic plants, captivating views, and architectural elements that will delight visitors — even those who aren't gardeners. Madame Ganna was involved in every garden, designing each with deep passion and love for the diverse plants, flowers, and fruits you'll see as you explore. If you don't have a garden at home, these beautiful grounds might just inspire you to start one of your own. Among the many themed spaces are the Aloe Garden, Australian Garden, Blue Garden, Bromeliad Gardens, Water Garden, Water Stairs and Cypress Allee, along with 17 other uniquely designed areas.
Visitors to this remarkable labor of botanical love can download a helpful map that highlights all 37 acres and shows where each themed garden is located. It's a must-have for exploring this wonderland of plants and flowers, ensuring you don't miss a thing. Lotusland also offers a range of educational programs for K–12 students, colleges and universities, and the broader community, along with a slate of events throughout the year, including "Well-being Wednesdays," behind-the-scenes tours, and more.
If you're planning a trip to the incredible Lotusland gardens, note that advance reservations are mandatory. General adult admission is $60, with youth tickets costing $25. All visits are limited to a two-hour time slot, so you'll need to prioritize which themed gardens and areas you want to see most to make the most of your visit. One day might not be enough!