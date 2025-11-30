Explore A Rare Plant Collection At One Of California's Most Beautiful Gardens

For avid gardeners, their love of plants goes beyond their own backyard (and far beyond the known health benefits of gardening). Whether you're growing a fragrant garden with sweet-smelling flowers, or trying the green drenching trend, gardening offers endless rewards. Visiting formal gardens is a great activity for plant lovers and can inspire new plants to grow and fresh designs to apply in your own backyard.

In California, one of the most vivid examples of garden artistry is Ganna Walska Lotusland, located in Santa Barbara County in Montecito — named for the many beautiful lotus flowers in the original lotus pond. This extraordinary 37-acre property features stunning architecture, lush landscapes, and a variety of special events and educational programs throughout the year.

The garden's founder, Madame Ganna Walska, lived an exciting life as a theatre owner, concert singer, fashionista, and perfumer in New York and France. She became enchanted with California's sunny climate and free-spirited people. In 1941, she purchased the property now known as Lotusland and dedicated the remaining 43 years of her life to creating its breathtaking gardens, hiring designers and regional landscapers including Charles Glass, William Paylen, and Lockwood de Forest, Jr., among others. So committed was she to her vision that she auctioned her jewelry collection in the 1970s to help fund her dream of building the biggest and best gardens imaginable.