What To Know Before Trying The Green Drenching Garden Trend

Beautiful gardens awash with a riot of color will always enjoyable. But there is a new trend in the gardening scene that is making waves: green drenching. Green drenching involves layering a variety of green plants together to create a serene, verdant garden with lots of texture and depth. Instead of bold, bright colors here and there, green drenching focuses on different shades of green, a variety of leaf shapes, and varying plant sizes to create an effect ideal for meditating, doing yoga, or just enjoying the calming effect of all that greenery.

There have been studies done on the effects of the color green on mental health including improving mood and anxiety, such as a post-Pandemic overview by the University of Essex on the positive impact of green spaces on mental health. Culturally, green is very significant, ranging from symbolizing good health and abundance in Western cultures and wealth, harmony, and fertility in China. In Islam and across much of the Middle East, green is seen as holy and can represent renewal, life, and paradise. So it is not surprising that gardens emphasizing the green drenching trend would have such a mood-positive effect. If you decide to use green drenching for areas in your own garden, we're certain you will love the calming, rejuvenating effects this beautiful trend will provide for you and anyone else spending time there.

