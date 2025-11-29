The Fast-Spreading Invasive Species That's Taking Over Popular Southern California Lakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In many areas, when people think of mussels, they think of a variety of popular dishes. However, in much of the Southern half of California, the thought that springs to mind is that of fear over the potential environmental and infrastructure damage this mollusk may cause. That is because the golden mussel, which is native to Asia, has invaded water bodies and waterways from San Francisco to Los Angeles in an incredibly short amount of time. Given the rapidity of its advance, more than 250 miles in less than a year, and its potential for destruction, the considerable concern is understandable.

Golden mussels were first noticed in late 2024. This initial observation was in the Port of Stockton, which is due east of San Francisco, a deepwater port in the San Francisco-San Joaquin Delta. In a matter of months, it was seen as far south as Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County, as well as Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County. This fast-moving invasive mussel is reminiscent of the displaced zebra mussels, which originally arrived in U.S. waters through the Great Lakes but have since spread into several states across the country, including California.

Zebra mussels continue to cause as much as $500 million worth of damage a year to the infrastructure in the Great Lakes region alone, not counting the environmental damage they have wrought. This damage is primarily caused by clogging pipes, filters, and machinery within water systems and power plants, as well as attaching to docks, pilings, and boats. Golden mussels are quite capable of having a similar negative impact. Additionally, they disrupt the food chain at the base level by filtering out the plankton, which is a vital food source for a variety of native species.