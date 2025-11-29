Is Costco's Iceless Cooler A Great Buy For Your Next Camping Trip?

Since this cooler requires electricity of some sort, it's probably best for use on a campsite with power hookups, unless you plan to keep it near your vehicle for its DC power connection. If you have solar panels or a generator, those may be options as well. It weighs more than 44 pounds and doesn't have wheels, so that's another reason to keep it in or near your camp vehicle. One reviewer said the cooler required two people to move it, even while empty.

33 reviewers gave the cooler five stars and another 15 gave it four; in other words, most of the 56 reviewers gave it four or five stars on the Costco product page. The main drawback from both positive and negative reviews is that the cooler may have gasket gaps between the lids and cooling compartments. This could lead to greater power consumption to reach the desired temperature. YouTuber TesSheen tested both compartments by putting flashlights in them, closing them, and inspecting them in the dark and found that one side had a noticeable gap in it. The same YouTuber tested an identical cooler and had barely any light seeping out, so it's not an issue with every unit.

Reviewers say the cooler works well hooked up to AC or DC, and appreciate the Dometic compressor within it. Many users noted its usefulness for long land-based trips and boating adventures, and felt it was a worthwhile purchase. Several users that experienced gasket issues noted it's an easy fix by replacing it with a wider gasket, and by adding weight atop the lid to ensure it is shut all the way. It seems to be a reliable cooler, though for the price it's perhaps the best value for those that plan to use it regularly for long trips.