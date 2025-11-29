Is Costco's Iceless Cooler A Great Buy For Your Next Camping Trip?
When it comes to multi-day camping trips, a cooler is a must-have for keeping your foods and beverages cool for the entire adventure. A typical cooler that uses ice or ice packs can only keep them cold for so long, but not so with this beefy Costco cooler. The Igloo 83-quart Dual Zone Active Cooler keeps things cold with electricity, so in a sense it's more like a portable refrigerator/freezer than it is an old-school Igloo-style cooler. You won't necessarily need an AC electrical outlet at one of the luxurious glamping spots in the U.S., however, since it also runs off DC power from your ride's auxiliary port.
This hefty cooler, which sells for just under $600 online, holds up to 121 12-ounce cans, if you're on one of those camping or fishing trips where can capacity is a top priority. It has two separate temperature-controlled zones, so you can keep some things frozen and others refrigerated. It also has an interior light, making it easier to find what you seek within it well after dark.
User reviews on Costco's product page for it give it a cumulative 4.3 out of five stars, currently with over 60 users rating the device. We've sorted out the pros and cons based on specs and reviews to help you decide whether it's one of the necessities for your next summer camping adventure.
Pros and cons of the Igloo 83-quart Dual-Zone Active Cooler from Costco
Since this cooler requires electricity of some sort, it's probably best for use on a campsite with power hookups, unless you plan to keep it near your vehicle for its DC power connection. If you have solar panels or a generator, those may be options as well. It weighs more than 44 pounds and doesn't have wheels, so that's another reason to keep it in or near your camp vehicle. One reviewer said the cooler required two people to move it, even while empty.
33 reviewers gave the cooler five stars and another 15 gave it four; in other words, most of the 56 reviewers gave it four or five stars on the Costco product page. The main drawback from both positive and negative reviews is that the cooler may have gasket gaps between the lids and cooling compartments. This could lead to greater power consumption to reach the desired temperature. YouTuber TesSheen tested both compartments by putting flashlights in them, closing them, and inspecting them in the dark and found that one side had a noticeable gap in it. The same YouTuber tested an identical cooler and had barely any light seeping out, so it's not an issue with every unit.
Reviewers say the cooler works well hooked up to AC or DC, and appreciate the Dometic compressor within it. Many users noted its usefulness for long land-based trips and boating adventures, and felt it was a worthwhile purchase. Several users that experienced gasket issues noted it's an easy fix by replacing it with a wider gasket, and by adding weight atop the lid to ensure it is shut all the way. It seems to be a reliable cooler, though for the price it's perhaps the best value for those that plan to use it regularly for long trips.