Should Beginners Start With Skiing Or Snowboarding? Here's What We Know

As soon as an adequate amount of snow accumulates, slopes across the country, including at some of the best national parks, become covered with snow skiers and snowboarders. In fact, these are two of the most popular winter sports, with millions of Americans taking up one or the other — or both — each year. This means if you're a complete novice, you are not alone.

Often, the question facing those looking to hit the slopes is whether to start with skiing or snowboarding. While many may expect snowboarding to be the better option, most experts agree that snow skiing is typically easier to learn. It's easier to maintain balance on skis since each foot is attached to a separate ski. The forward-facing body position is also more natural. However, if you have experience with either skateboarding or surfing, it may be easier to pick up snowboarding. This is because skateboarders and surfers are already accustomed to balancing on a single board and many of the movements are essentially the same.

Regardless of which sport you choose, there are plenty of purchases to make before you start. While most snow skiing and snowboarding equipment is not cheap, skiing is actually considered one of the most expensive outdoor sports. Basic beginner ski gear includes ski bibs, boots, gloves, goggles, and a certified helmet such as the OutdoorMaster MIPS Ski and Snowboard Helmet. Obviously, you will also need a pair of skis and poles. If snowboarding, you will need to choose a snowboard that is good for beginners.

