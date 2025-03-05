Should Beginners Start With Skiing Or Snowboarding? Here's What We Know
As soon as an adequate amount of snow accumulates, slopes across the country, including at some of the best national parks, become covered with snow skiers and snowboarders. In fact, these are two of the most popular winter sports, with millions of Americans taking up one or the other — or both — each year. This means if you're a complete novice, you are not alone.
Often, the question facing those looking to hit the slopes is whether to start with skiing or snowboarding. While many may expect snowboarding to be the better option, most experts agree that snow skiing is typically easier to learn. It's easier to maintain balance on skis since each foot is attached to a separate ski. The forward-facing body position is also more natural. However, if you have experience with either skateboarding or surfing, it may be easier to pick up snowboarding. This is because skateboarders and surfers are already accustomed to balancing on a single board and many of the movements are essentially the same.
Regardless of which sport you choose, there are plenty of purchases to make before you start. While most snow skiing and snowboarding equipment is not cheap, skiing is actually considered one of the most expensive outdoor sports. Basic beginner ski gear includes ski bibs, boots, gloves, goggles, and a certified helmet such as the OutdoorMaster MIPS Ski and Snowboard Helmet. Obviously, you will also need a pair of skis and poles. If snowboarding, you will need to choose a snowboard that is good for beginners.
Take advantage of ski resort amenities and remember that you can rent gear
If you are a first-time skier or snowboarder, there are a few things you can do to reduce the learning curve, as well as your initial investment as you get started. First-time skiers should book into a ski resort and take full advantage of the amenities. This advice is echoed by most ski experts, as is the next piece of advice — book a lesson. While it may be tempting to let friends and family members show you the ropes, taking a lesson from an instructor who is used to teaching beginners can be invaluable.
When it comes to outfitting yourself for your first skiing or snowboarding trip, you may be surprised to find you already have much of what you need if you often spend time outdoors in cold weather. Although ski bibs and jackets are certainly nice to have, any insulated, water-resistant pants and jacket will work for the outer layer, while the same underlayers worn for cold weather hiking and camping will suffice. Ditto for gloves. With that in mind, odds are you can get by just purchasing the helmet and goggles.
Equipment is another issue. Many experts suggest renting equipment if you are unsure about pursuing the sport. Just about every ski resort and ski shop will rent boots, boards, skis, and poles. However, there is an argument to be made for buying a pair of boots even if you intend to rent everything else. There are a couple of sound reasons for this. One, having boots that are properly fitted to your foot will actually make the skis or board respond much quicker to your movements. Secondly, should you decide not to continue, you can still use these boots for other activities in the snow, so your investment won't be in vain.
Additional tips for first time snow skiers and snowboarders
Regardless of whether you are renting or buying your gear, it's important to find the right skis or snowboard. If you are renting, the hope is you will be guided in this process by an expert. However, that isn't always the case, and choosing skis and boards can be complicated, given the vast difference between models. Although there are no beginner skis, per se, skis that tend to work well for first-timers have these characteristics: substantial front rocker, at least some tail rocker, ample width underfoot, proper length, moderate weight, and a medium-soft flex. For snowboarders, mountain boards like the Lib Tech Cold Brew are typically best for beginners.
Buying a lift pass can also be both a time and money saver. If you are going on vacation, buy the pass for the duration of your trip. If you live near the slopes, buy a pass for the entire season. These multi-day and season passes typically come at a discounted price. It also saves you the hassle of purchasing a pass every time you go skiing.
Once you're actually on the slopes, keeping your eyes focused on where you want to go will help you avoid objects and gain forward momentum. This may take a bit more practice when you start snowboarding as your body will be oriented sideways to your path of travel. Working on your leg strength and flexibility can also be a huge help for both skiers and snowboarders.