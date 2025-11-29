This Strong-Smelling Perennial May Be The Reason Bears Keep Visiting Your Yard

Bears are magnificent creatures ... from a distance. But sometimes bears amble into your campsite or yard (a thousand Nextdoor home security videos can't be wrong). You might know what to do if you hear a bear outside your tent, but what if a bear is right outside your home? You should stay indoors and make a lot of noise to scare the bear away, but once it's gone you may be wondering why it ventured into your yard in the first place. The answer might be found among the plants in and around your garden. Particularly skunk cabbage, which bears love, particularly in the spring.

In fact, the answer is usually food. Keeping your trash locked away might be common sense, but bears may also be attracted to any natural food sources growing in your yard or garden. One of their more unassuming food sources is a perennial called skunk cabbage (Symplocarpus foetidus), a plant that earns its name through the rotting meat smell it gives off. It may not smell good to us, but bears love this native perennial.

It is one of the earliest plants to emerge in late winter and early spring, when there aren't many other plants for hungry bears to snack on. The fresh, young leaves are a vital source of calories when bears are first waking up from hibernation, so it makes sense that a bear might risk getting close to humans for a snack, especially if there aren't other food sources nearby. Since the plant is a natural laxative, it may also help to get bear's digestive system moving again after months of hibernation.