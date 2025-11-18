The Common Gear Mistake To Avoid When Encountering Bears While Hiking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When hiking, it's sometimes a thrill to see wild animals you probably wouldn't find in your own yard. But if you're in one of the 13 national parks known for bear watching, it can be scary if you spot a bear in the woods or along the trail. As tempting as it may be to drop your backpack, either to distract the bear for a few moments and get a head start leaving the area or to reduce the weight on your back in case you need to run, don't drop your backpack. That pack is like a layer of armor on your back, plus it likely contains some food and potentially car keys, a wallet, or other important items you'd have to retrieve later.

Whether you're dealing with brown or black bears, dropping a backpack with food in it would only teach them that packs contain food, which could incentivize them to get closer to humans in the future. Never allow bears to reach your food, and certainly don't offer it to them — if you do, they may start to equate human encounters with food.

Getting too close to the wildlife is one of the biggest mistakes people make when visiting national parks. Sometimes, an up-close and personal bear encounter happens purely by mistake; perhaps you didn't see the bear in the woods until you're mere feet away. When this happens and things look a little scary and potentially dangerous, stay calm and remember a few tactics that can help you stay safe.