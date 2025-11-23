Snow Is On The Way: Here's What AccuWeather Is Predicting Ahead Of Thanksgiving Travel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanksgiving week typically sees some of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States. Whether driving or flying, Thanksgiving travel plans can be affected by weather in the form of slick roadways, flight delays, and myriad issues. In order to have a stress-free road trip and be prepared for possible flight issues, it's important to be aware of the weather forecast for your local area, destination, and points in between. Unfortunately, according to AccuWeather's predictions, many Americans will be facing slow Thanksgiving travel conditions this year. The reason? Snow and rain.

Actually, the early week travel forecast looks pretty good for much of the country. However, there are problem areas that will shift as the days tick off the calendar. On Monday, much of the Midwest, along with both the Northeast and Northwest, will see widespread fair travel conditions. Pockets of poor conditions will be experienced stretching from central Texas into Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well along the northern border from Washington into central Montana.

By Tuesday, the storm will slide to the east, changing the travel trouble spots. While weather-related travel issues are expected to be much more prevalent on Tuesday, The entire East Coast, along with the Southwest and much of the West, will be in the clear. However, the entire central portion of the country, as well as much of the northern region and portions of the West will experience fair or poor weather conditions. Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, and Minneapolis are just some of the major travel hubs which could be affected. This eastward shift continues into Wednesday, with troublesome travel being expected along the Southeast, Northeast, and Northern United States. Atlanta and Charlotte airports, in particular, may experience flight delays.