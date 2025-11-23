Snow Is On The Way: Here's What AccuWeather Is Predicting Ahead Of Thanksgiving Travel
Thanksgiving week typically sees some of the busiest travel days of the year in the United States. Whether driving or flying, Thanksgiving travel plans can be affected by weather in the form of slick roadways, flight delays, and myriad issues. In order to have a stress-free road trip and be prepared for possible flight issues, it's important to be aware of the weather forecast for your local area, destination, and points in between. Unfortunately, according to AccuWeather's predictions, many Americans will be facing slow Thanksgiving travel conditions this year. The reason? Snow and rain.
Actually, the early week travel forecast looks pretty good for much of the country. However, there are problem areas that will shift as the days tick off the calendar. On Monday, much of the Midwest, along with both the Northeast and Northwest, will see widespread fair travel conditions. Pockets of poor conditions will be experienced stretching from central Texas into Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well along the northern border from Washington into central Montana.
By Tuesday, the storm will slide to the east, changing the travel trouble spots. While weather-related travel issues are expected to be much more prevalent on Tuesday, The entire East Coast, along with the Southwest and much of the West, will be in the clear. However, the entire central portion of the country, as well as much of the northern region and portions of the West will experience fair or poor weather conditions. Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, and Minneapolis are just some of the major travel hubs which could be affected. This eastward shift continues into Wednesday, with troublesome travel being expected along the Southeast, Northeast, and Northern United States. Atlanta and Charlotte airports, in particular, may experience flight delays.
Weather will impact return travel as well
On Turkey Day, Accuweather is forecasting a major storm accompanied by significant snowfall affecting much of the Intermountain and Great Lakes regions. This is pretty much in line with the Old Farmer's Almanac's Thanksgiving Prediction as well. While it may not be the best for Thanksgiving travel, it is good news for those who love winter sports and area anxious to see some snow accumulation. The middle portion of the country will also be experiencing somewhat severe weather. The northern tier of that region will experience snow, while the southern half will have rain. The area in between will experience of a mix of snow, ice, and rain.
There will also possibly be some snow along the Canadian border in the Northeast Thanksgiving Day. The rest of the eastern half of the country should be dry. However, strong winds are expected along the East Coast from Virginia north. This means some of the country's largest Thanksgiving parades — including the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with its large character balloons — may be dealing with dangerously strong winds.
For return travel through the weekend, it will basically be a repeat of the early week conditions. On Friday, the middle two-thirds of the country will experience snow, sleet, ice, and/or rain, all of which could impact travel and make for a good reason to pack a Columbia Glennaker Lake II rain jacket or other waterproof outer layer. As was the case earlier in the week, storm conditions will slide east throughout the week. On Saturday, states along the Mississippi River, around the Great Lakes, and on the northern border will all be experiencing bad weather. By late Saturday and into Sunday, that storm will be impacting much of the East Coast.