There's Always Something New Blooming At A Fan-Favorite Georgia Garden

Georgia is full of lovely things to enjoy, from fresh peaches to luxurious glamping destinations. Something else that should certainly be on your itinerary is the Atlanta Botanical Garden (ABG). The garden first opened in 1976 and spans 30 acres of gardens and exhibits. A second location in nearby Gainesville, Georgia, opened in 2015. Between the two locations, there is so much to see and do you might need to plan for a longer stay!

Tree lovers can enjoy a walk through the 10-acre Storza Woods, which contains a mix of trees, shrubs, and flowers. For a more unique view of the trees, visit the Keneda Canopy Walk, a raised walkway that towers 40 feet above the ground. Visit the rose garden to explore the ABG's vast collection of rose cultivars. They grow both Old Garden Roses, which are cultivars from before 1867, and found roses. Found roses are previously lost or undiscovered varieties that have been rediscovered.

If you're traveling with young visitors, be sure to stop by the Lou Glenn Children's Garden. Kids can play in a splash pad to cool off during hot weather and observe fascinating plants like Venus flytraps. There's an educational vegetable garden designed to teach kids about growing edible plants. If the visit sparks an interest in your young gardener, consider picking up some fuss-free plants that are great for beginners to get them started at home!