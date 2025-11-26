There's Always Something New Blooming At A Fan-Favorite Georgia Garden
Georgia is full of lovely things to enjoy, from fresh peaches to luxurious glamping destinations. Something else that should certainly be on your itinerary is the Atlanta Botanical Garden (ABG). The garden first opened in 1976 and spans 30 acres of gardens and exhibits. A second location in nearby Gainesville, Georgia, opened in 2015. Between the two locations, there is so much to see and do you might need to plan for a longer stay!
Tree lovers can enjoy a walk through the 10-acre Storza Woods, which contains a mix of trees, shrubs, and flowers. For a more unique view of the trees, visit the Keneda Canopy Walk, a raised walkway that towers 40 feet above the ground. Visit the rose garden to explore the ABG's vast collection of rose cultivars. They grow both Old Garden Roses, which are cultivars from before 1867, and found roses. Found roses are previously lost or undiscovered varieties that have been rediscovered.
If you're traveling with young visitors, be sure to stop by the Lou Glenn Children's Garden. Kids can play in a splash pad to cool off during hot weather and observe fascinating plants like Venus flytraps. There's an educational vegetable garden designed to teach kids about growing edible plants. If the visit sparks an interest in your young gardener, consider picking up some fuss-free plants that are great for beginners to get them started at home!
Events and classes at the Atlanta Botanical Garden
Throughout the year, the ABG hosts a wide variety of exciting events and classes. During fall, you can enjoy the garden's annual "Scarecrows in the Garden" tradition. Local community members and businesses create unique, artistic scarecrows that are displayed throughout the grounds. The pieces are judged, and winners can receive gift baskets, membership passes, and even tickets to the "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" event that typically starts mid-November and runs through the first or second week of January. Get tickets to this event to see the garden decorated with dazzling holiday lights.
Classes include gardening basics such as pruning and sustainable gardening, but there are more creative options as well. Practice art in the gardens with courses in botanical illustration, Chinese watercolor, and cyanotype printmaking. There are also a number of food-related classes, some teaching you how to grow your own ingredients and others focusing on turning those plants into delicious meals.
To get your kids interested in nature, consider bringing them to one of ABG's kid-focused events. Options change seasonally, but activities often include playtime with fun outdoor activities for children, a reading hour that uses picture books to teach about the natural world, and a high-energy dancing and singing session to get everyone moving. If you visit on a Saturday, be sure to stop by the Fuqua Conservatory Lobby to watch the frog feeding. Keep the magic alive after your visit by building a DIY frog hotel and observing your little visitors as they come and go.
Plan your visit to the Atlanta Botanical Garden
Before you plan your trip, you should familiarize yourself with the rules of the garden. Outside food and drink, tobacco products, weapons of any kind, and objects that might interfere with either the plants or other guests are not allowed. This includes things like balloons, rollerblades, and portable speakers. Clothing with inappropriate words or images is also prohibited. In short, remember to be respectful to the environment and the other visitors.
Next, try to plan ahead. When purchased online in advance, an adult ticket costs $27.95 on weekdays and $32.95 on weekends. While tickets can be purchased at the door, they cost $2 more. When buying your ticket, you'll need to choose the day you intend to visit. This can't be changed later, even if it rains, so plan carefully. If you aren't certain yet when your trip will be, upgrade to a FLEX ticket, which can be rescheduled to another day if necessary.
Finally, consider your parking arrangements. Parking at the Gainesville location is free, but not at the Atlanta location. The SAGE parking facility serves both the botanical garden and Piedmont Park, with separate levels for each. Be sure you're entering from Piedmont Ave. and parking on level 4, 5, or 6. Parking may cost up to $30, depending on how long you're there. If you're able to, you may want to consider using a rideshare service or taking the bus.