Enjoy Unmissable Outdoor Adventures At Florida's Ecological Paradise
Florida is well-known for offering a wide variety of outdoor experiences. Visitors to the Sunshine State can explore the Dry Tortugas, a national park that's 99% underwater, go off-grid adventuring in the Everglades, or embark on a luxury glamping adventure. There are countless other possibilities, including unmissable outdoor adventures at Florida's ecological paradise, the tiny town of Dunnellon. This central Florida community sits at the confluence of two distinctly different rivers, the Rainbow and Withlacoochee, which combine to present a myriad of outdoor adventure options.
Although it is impossible to ignore the offerings of these two rivers, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy in and around Dunnellon as well. This historic town, which traces its roots to a phosphate boom in the late 1800s, is filled with shops, restaurants, and parks. It is also conveniently located between the two northern trailheads for the 47-mile-long Withlacoochee State Trail. This paved trail is popular among cyclists, birders, walkers, and runners. But, above all, Dunnellon is a perfect jumping off point for adventures on either river, as well as accessing nearby Rainbow Springs State Park, Withlacoochee State Forest, and Halpata Tastanaki Nature Preserve.
Adventures on the Rainbow River
The Rainbow River is relatively short as far as rivers go. The entire thing stretches less than 6 miles. This clear-water river begins at Rainbow Springs, the spring-fed headwaters, and flows southwest to Dunnellon, where it merges with the Withlacoochee River. While the entire stretch of river is open to various recreational activities, the vast majority of people access the river either at Rainbow Springs State Park, which encompasses the headwaters, or downstream at Dunnellon.
Rainbow Springs State Park encompasses 1,000 acres, including the springs that feed the Rainbow River. Before becoming a state park with the purpose of protecting these vital springs, the property saw time as a mining operation and later a private tourist attraction. Today, visitors spend time enjoying these crystal clear waters in a variety of ways, including kayaking, tubing, snorkeling, swimming, and fishing. Canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available at the park. Snorkelers should bring their own gear, like the Cressi Lightweight Snorkel Set. On land, birding and hiking are popular activities. For those wishing to overnight, the park offers five dozen tent and RV campsites.
Near the juncture where the two rivers meet, there are a variety of access points for paddlers, swimmers, and snorkelers. The Blue Run of Dunnellon Park has been a popular launching spot for canoes and kayaks for more than half a century. Upriver is an even older park, KP Hole Park, which was brought into existence in the 1920s. This park is a popular launch point for canoes and kayaks. It is also a well-used starting point for tubers, who are able to take a shuttle back once they reach Blue Run of Dunnellon Park. In addition to the shuttle service, canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available.
Ways to enjoy the Withlacoochee River
Of course, the Rainbow isn't the only river in town that offers recreational opportunities. The Withlacoochee River is 150 miles longer than the Rainbow River. It begins in the Green Swamp and flows northwest to the Gulf. Since it is an alluvial river, the clarity of the Withlacoochee often changes due to the amount of sediment being carried downstream, along with the river height and rain runoff amounts. Fishing is a very popular activity along the entire length of the Withlacoochee, with anglers having access to several boat ramps, including one in Dunnellon.
Paddling is a popular activity along various stretches of the Withlacoochee River. As it passes through Dunnellon, the river is substantially larger and faster than the connecting Rainbow River. Inasmuch, it makes for a more challenging paddling route. Additionally, much of the land surrounding the Withlacoochee River is public access, including the Withlacoochee State Forest, which extends nearly to Dunnellon on its northern end.
Additionally, a pair of parks in Dunnellon offer access to the Withlacoochee. Centennial Park and Chaplin A. Dinkins, III Memorial Park. The former is where the boat ramp is located, while the latter is located where the Withlacoochee and Rainbow Rivers meet. Boaters and paddlers can also enter the Withlacoochee relatively easily from Blue Run on Dunnellon Park, a short distance upstream from where the rivers meet.