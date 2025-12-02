Enjoy Unmissable Outdoor Adventures At Florida's Ecological Paradise

The Rainbow River is relatively short as far as rivers go. The entire thing stretches less than 6 miles. This clear-water river begins at Rainbow Springs, the spring-fed headwaters, and flows southwest to Dunnellon, where it merges with the Withlacoochee River. While the entire stretch of river is open to various recreational activities, the vast majority of people access the river either at Rainbow Springs State Park, which encompasses the headwaters, or downstream at Dunnellon.

Rainbow Springs State Park encompasses 1,000 acres, including the springs that feed the Rainbow River. Before becoming a state park with the purpose of protecting these vital springs, the property saw time as a mining operation and later a private tourist attraction. Today, visitors spend time enjoying these crystal clear waters in a variety of ways, including kayaking, tubing, snorkeling, swimming, and fishing. Canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available at the park. Snorkelers should bring their own gear, like the Cressi Lightweight Snorkel Set. On land, birding and hiking are popular activities. For those wishing to overnight, the park offers five dozen tent and RV campsites.

Near the juncture where the two rivers meet, there are a variety of access points for paddlers, swimmers, and snorkelers. The Blue Run of Dunnellon Park has been a popular launching spot for canoes and kayaks for more than half a century. Upriver is an even older park, KP Hole Park, which was brought into existence in the 1920s. This park is a popular launch point for canoes and kayaks. It is also a well-used starting point for tubers, who are able to take a shuttle back once they reach Blue Run of Dunnellon Park. In addition to the shuttle service, canoe, kayak, and tube rentals are available.