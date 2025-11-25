Enjoy Must-See Views Of The Night Sky At A Unique Pennsylvania State Park

Part of the joy of camping is getting the opportunity to enjoy nature at night. From the different plants that bloom after dark to the critters that begin running around when the sun sets, there are so many unique things to see when the sun goes down. One of the most beautiful and mesmerizing is the night sky. If you're looking for some of the best night views on a camping trip, there's a park in Pennsylvania you may want to visit. Cherry Springs State Park is a park that most people visit specifically for what they can see at night. It's been the world's second International Dark Sky Park since 2007. It's located on a mountaintop in Potter County, far from the lights of any big cities.

During the daylight hours, this park doesn't look like much. There is a short path going into the park, so it's not a hiking destination by any means. There is a large field and area for camping. Beyond that, it's all about the sky at night. If you're looking for more chances to spend a night camping under the night sky, this one is worth looking into.