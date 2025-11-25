Enjoy Must-See Views Of The Night Sky At A Unique Pennsylvania State Park
Part of the joy of camping is getting the opportunity to enjoy nature at night. From the different plants that bloom after dark to the critters that begin running around when the sun sets, there are so many unique things to see when the sun goes down. One of the most beautiful and mesmerizing is the night sky. If you're looking for some of the best night views on a camping trip, there's a park in Pennsylvania you may want to visit. Cherry Springs State Park is a park that most people visit specifically for what they can see at night. It's been the world's second International Dark Sky Park since 2007. It's located on a mountaintop in Potter County, far from the lights of any big cities.
During the daylight hours, this park doesn't look like much. There is a short path going into the park, so it's not a hiking destination by any means. There is a large field and area for camping. Beyond that, it's all about the sky at night. If you're looking for more chances to spend a night camping under the night sky, this one is worth looking into.
What to expect when you look to the skies at Cherry Springs State Park
When the sun goes down, the night sky comes alive at Cherry Springs State Park. The skies are so clear of light pollution that you can even see the Milky Way without binoculars or a telescope.
Some suggest you visit on or near the new moon for the best view of the stars and constellations. Also, if seeing the Milky Way with your bare eyes is the end goal, you may want to visit somewhere between April and October. Check the weather — you want to ensure clear skies without any clouds getting in the way of your view. You may also see other astronomical objects that are harder to see in places with more light pollution. In fact, this may be a great place in the US to see the Northern Lights. You may even want to add a stargazing app to your phone.
You'll pass the Overnight Astronomy Field on your way to the open area where you can relax and enjoy the night show. The park itself is 82 acres and is surrounded by the 262,000-acre Susquehannock State Forest.