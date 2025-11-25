Soak In Beautiful Lakeside Views On This Scenic Road Trip Along The Great Lakes

While the U.S. is known for its gorgeous mountainous coasts, including iconic roads like the Pacific Coast Highway, the northern and midwestern parts of the country are home to equally picturesque shorelines. The Great Lakes are a beloved gem of the Midwest, dotted with several national parks and lakeshores, which see millions of visitors every year. While many of the must-visit destinations along the Great Lakes are located in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, the eastern lakeshore offers a less-traveled and equally special experience. Those planning a road trip to this region should chart their path along the Great Lakes Seaway Trail.

Beginning at the border of New York and Canada, then stretching down the coast of both Lake Ontario and Erie, the trail runs 518 miles along an inland coastline. Along this route, visitors will experience rivers, bays, lighthouses, and one of the great wonders of the continent, all with a rich historical backdrop. The roadway passes through Niagara Falls and offers ample outdoor activities along one of the nation's most scenic drives. Due to the length of the seaway trail, travelers are encouraged to take multiple days, stopping along the way to get the most out of their adventure.