Soak In Beautiful Lakeside Views On This Scenic Road Trip Along The Great Lakes
While the U.S. is known for its gorgeous mountainous coasts, including iconic roads like the Pacific Coast Highway, the northern and midwestern parts of the country are home to equally picturesque shorelines. The Great Lakes are a beloved gem of the Midwest, dotted with several national parks and lakeshores, which see millions of visitors every year. While many of the must-visit destinations along the Great Lakes are located in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, the eastern lakeshore offers a less-traveled and equally special experience. Those planning a road trip to this region should chart their path along the Great Lakes Seaway Trail.
Beginning at the border of New York and Canada, then stretching down the coast of both Lake Ontario and Erie, the trail runs 518 miles along an inland coastline. Along this route, visitors will experience rivers, bays, lighthouses, and one of the great wonders of the continent, all with a rich historical backdrop. The roadway passes through Niagara Falls and offers ample outdoor activities along one of the nation's most scenic drives. Due to the length of the seaway trail, travelers are encouraged to take multiple days, stopping along the way to get the most out of their adventure.
The St. Laurence Seaway is rich in history and beauty
Beginning in Massena, New York in the northwest corner of the state, travelers will immediately be taken aback by the beauty of the St. Lawrence River and Seaway, which flows out of Lake Ontario. With that being said, taking advantage of the deep cultural history of the region is important, as the first portion of the trail runs through the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne. This area is part of the homeland of the Mohawk people and is home to the Akwesasne Cultural Center, where visitors may learn more about the history of this indigenous community. The region also offers several hands-on experiences, including nature trail tours and basket weaving classes.
Further along the Seaway Trail, drivers will find the Thousand Islands archipelago at Alexandria Bay. Here, visitors can use their passports to cross the Thousand Island International Bridge to visit the Canadian portion of the islands. This side offers a variety of water sports, including sea kayaking and paddleboarding in Thousand Island National Park. Visitors to the park should be mindful of several creatures to avoid while traveling in the Great Lakes region, including snapping turtles and rattlesnakes. The Canadian side also offers helicopter tours from which flyers can see the full scale of the archipelago. The Thousand Islands are also home to the historic Boldt Castle, built in the early 1900s, which offers its own unique beauty.
Enjoy unmatched waterfalls, camping and fishing
After reaching Lake Ontario, the landscape opens up and a true coastal experience begins. Drivers should stop at the site of the St. Peter Shipwreck, as it offers insight into the power and danger of this Great Lake. Farther along the Seaway, one will find Chimney Bluffs State Park, home to multiple hiking trails along the lakeshore with views of a jagged outcropping of rocks, lending the park its name. The park is also a coastal hunting destination offering access to both deer and small game, including geese and turkey. Drivers along this route may choose to bring a mini camper for the adventure, as the lakeshore has multiple RV-friendly campsites, including the Lake Bluff Campground.
The most well-known destination on the trail is Niagara Falls, considered one of the Seven Wonders of North America. It is a must-visit spot on the Seaway Trail, simply to see the raw power of millions of cubic feet of water cascading over a 173-foot drop. Niagara Falls has a higher flow rate than any other waterfall in the world.
Finally, the trail ends just southwest of Erie, Pennsylvania, and making a stopover in the city can afford travelers one final adventure. Leaving from Erie, one can book a fishing charter to take advantage of the most biologically productive member of the Great Lakes, Lake Erie. Here, anglers can expect to catch multiple species, including steelhead, lake trout, and bass.