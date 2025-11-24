Explore Tropical Flora And Fauna At A Must-Visit Dominican Republic National Park

Are you looking for a tropical paradise to visit and enjoy the pleasures parks have to offer? Well, there is a National Park in the Dominican Republic that offers both tropical and subtropical forests, filled with flora and fauna, sure to delight anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Cotubanamá National Park (formerly Parque del Este) covers the entire island of Saona, with around 50 miles of coastline. But wait, there's more! Saona isn't the only island that is part of this national park. So is Catalina Island. Two islands in the same park? Yes, please. All of this tropical joy can be found at the eastern end of the southeastern peninsula of Hispaniola. This is absolutely a national park that should be on your bucket list.

If you want to visit someplace that is gorgeous and makes you wish you could get stranded on a tropical island, this might be the exact destination to make your dreams come true. Both islands, though part of the same national park, have a bit of a different feel when it comes to your stay. However, no matter which island you find yourself on, there is plenty of flora and fauna to be seen, both on land and off. This park offers a coastal ecosystem with over 500 plant species and 300 types of birds.