Explore Tropical Flora And Fauna At A Must-Visit Dominican Republic National Park
Are you looking for a tropical paradise to visit and enjoy the pleasures parks have to offer? Well, there is a National Park in the Dominican Republic that offers both tropical and subtropical forests, filled with flora and fauna, sure to delight anyone who enjoys the great outdoors. Cotubanamá National Park (formerly Parque del Este) covers the entire island of Saona, with around 50 miles of coastline. But wait, there's more! Saona isn't the only island that is part of this national park. So is Catalina Island. Two islands in the same park? Yes, please. All of this tropical joy can be found at the eastern end of the southeastern peninsula of Hispaniola. This is absolutely a national park that should be on your bucket list.
If you want to visit someplace that is gorgeous and makes you wish you could get stranded on a tropical island, this might be the exact destination to make your dreams come true. Both islands, though part of the same national park, have a bit of a different feel when it comes to your stay. However, no matter which island you find yourself on, there is plenty of flora and fauna to be seen, both on land and off. This park offers a coastal ecosystem with over 500 plant species and 300 types of birds.
Things to see and experience at Cotubanamá National Park
Let's start with what kind of wonderful experiences you can enjoy when you spend time on Saona Island. Saona is home to magnificent coral reefs and coastal lagoons. It's home to many bird and reptile species. As for birds, you may see beach gulls, green parrots, and crowned pigeons. As for reptiles, look for all sorts of turtle species, including loggerhead, hawksbill, and leatherback turtles. If you spend enough time in or around the water, you may see manatees and dolphins. As for flora, there are semi-humid forests, scrublands, and mangroves. The mangroves are made up of three species: black, red, and white. Hiking the island is a must, with so much to explore. Of course, be sure to get the best hiking shoes to keep your feet safe and comfortable.
On Catalina Island, things are quieter. This island gets a little less of the tourism that Saona gets, but it is the better choice if you want to get in some snorkeling time and see some of the many species of fish the waters have to offer. If you do decide to snorkel, consider using reef-safe sunscreen. Catalina Island also offers excellent nature trails and sandy beaches, so there will always be something to keep you busy, no matter which island you visit.