The Remote US National Park That Sees Only A Handful Of Travelers Each Year

There's a good chance that Alaska's Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve isn't on your national parks bucket list. After all, it isn't among the nation's most popular national parks. In fact, according to CNN, it ranks dead last in total visitations among America's 63 national parks, attracting fewer than 12,000 visitors annually. By contrast, the most visited location, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, draws over 13 million visitors each year. However, the lack of people spending time in Gates of the Arctic National Park has more to do with the park's location and accessibility than the available recreational opportunities.

As the northernmost U.S. national park, Gates of the Arctic is situated near the Arctic Circle. As if its far-north location wasn't enough, adding to the complexity of accessing the park is the fact that there are no roads leading to it. So just getting to Gates of the Arctic feels like an epic adventure. Those who set their sights on reaching the park have three options: hike, boat, or fly on an air taxi. Flying is the quickest and easiest way to get to the park. This involves taking a small plane from Fairbanks to one of the small villages closer to the park, such as Anaktuvuk Pass, Bettles, or Coldfoot and taking an air taxi into the park from there.

Hiking in isn't for the faint of heart, as no established trails lead into the park and water crossings are necessary. Proper timing and planning are necessary to make the trek safely. Also keep in mind that two dangerous types of bears, brown and black, call the park home. So it is a good idea to carry bear spray and know how to use it, along with following other bear safety practices, such as making noise to avoid bears as you hike.