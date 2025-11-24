Why You May Want To Reconsider Buying Seeds Online

Gardening with native plants will attract a diverse variety of birds and pollinators, and going native is a good choice when sowing your seeds each spring. However, it matters where you get those seeds. As cheap and convenient as it can be to buy seeds from online retailers like eBay and Temu, these are not trustworthy sources when it comes to plants. That's because seeds bought online can be mislabeled or mixed with species you didn't ask for, and you certainly do not want that in your yard. A study by the University of Minnesota found that online plant and seed sales are a major pathway to invasive species entering the U.S., and many sellers are unaware of regulations that prohibit such sales.

Government agencies warn against buying seeds online from foreign sources, and do their best to regulate the seed trade. Still, it costs governments upwards of billions of dollars each year to control and eradicate invasive species, in addition to impacts like lost productivity from agricultural crops, increased risk of fire, and potential damage to infrastructure. YouTuber Gardening in Canada calls buying seeds online "a real danger" that runs the risk of bringing invasive plants into your garden, species that can easily spread to neighboring gardens and affect your broader community and ecosystem.