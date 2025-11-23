Visit New England's Biggest Botanical Garden At This Coastal Destination

As you stroll through the gardens, you can expect a visual experience as beautiful and delightful as the botanicals themselves. Aside from the art and plant life, some of the other key features you won't want to miss on your visit include the Native Butterfly House, the Learning Apiary, the Native Bee Exhibit, Slater Forest Pond, and the Fairy House Village, where kids will have a blast building fairy dwellings out of materials they find in the natural surroundings. Perhaps you'll pick up some tips on how to make all the bees come buzzing to your garden, or learn more about plants that will attract colorful butterflies to your own gardens. There are a multitude of different garden exhibits to see, including the Dahlia and Iris Garden, the Giles Rhododendron and Perennial Garden, the Lerner Garden of the Five Senses, and the Bibby and Harold Alfond Children's Garden. Each garden has something unique to view and enjoy, from the chance to taste some of their plants to a maze and treehouse that will keep the kids busy. You'll want to bring your camera for all of the photo opportunities.

The gardens' most unique installations are arguably the massive wooden trolls created by artist Thomas Dambo. Known as the Guardians of the Seeds, the peaceful forest dwellers can be found resting and keeping a watchful eye on the gardens throughout the property.

If walking the gardens seems daunting or is something you can't do, there are accessible cart tours (and free cart tours on Wednesdays). There are all sorts of different hikes and tours to choose from, ranging from viewing the wetlands and art installations to learning about biodiversity and native plants in person. If you choose to become a member of The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, you may also be invited to some members-only events.