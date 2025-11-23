How To Create A Weathered Terracotta Finish To Give Your Pots A Vintage Look
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The terracotta pot is a staple of gardens everywhere due predominantly to its affordability and flexibility. Terracotta parts work well indoors and outdoors, and their porosity allows for the flow of air and water that is needed to keep your soil healthy. Once you find the perfect plant pot for your garden, though, it's easy to want to change its plain appearance. The brownish-orange of terracotta sticks out like a sore thumb, and if many of the plants in your garden are in terracotta pots, you may find yourself overwhelmed by the shade of color. One way to adjust the aesthetic and make your garden a bit more comfortable is to make your pots seem aged and weathered, giving them a gentler and more welcoming appearance.
There are two primary ways to weather your terracotta pots. The first will add a soft whitewash to mix with the brownish-orange of the terracotta pot. This will require white acrylic paint, a paintbrush, and paper towels. The second method will create a rough and more natural coating on your pot, making them turn a darker, older, mixed brown. It will require Espoma Garden Lime soil amendment (or another fertilizer of your choosing), Rust-Oleum matte finish, water, a paintbrush, and sandpaper. If you are looking for a wilder and more artistic customization, you can create an eye-catching planter with this DIY mosaic project.
Weathering your terracotta pots
Whitewashing your terracotta pots is a great way to give them a more gentle form of weathering. They will still look clean, just in a less aggressive color. To whitewash your pots, begin by painting the white acrylic paint onto your pot with your paintbrush, applying a generous and thick coat. While the paint is still wet, use a paper towel to wipe off however much paint you want to create the desired color. For just a slight weathering, wipe off most of the paint and leave just a small layer. For a heavier weathering, you could consider adding additional layers.
To add an earthier weathering to your terracotta pot, start by mixing the fertilizer with water. Add more or less fertilizer to the mix, depending on whether you want more or less weathering. Apply the mixture to the outside of your pot with the paintbrush and allow it to dry. Once dry, lightly sand the outside of the pot to make the coat smoother, but be careful not to remove it altogether. Once finished with your sanding, spray the matte finish on the outside to seal the mixture to the pot. When dry, your pot is ready for planting. If you're looking for more fun uses of terracotta, there is a simple self-watering system you'll want to try out in your garden.