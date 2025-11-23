How To Create A Weathered Terracotta Finish To Give Your Pots A Vintage Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The terracotta pot is a staple of gardens everywhere due predominantly to its affordability and flexibility. Terracotta parts work well indoors and outdoors, and their porosity allows for the flow of air and water that is needed to keep your soil healthy. Once you find the perfect plant pot for your garden, though, it's easy to want to change its plain appearance. The brownish-orange of terracotta sticks out like a sore thumb, and if many of the plants in your garden are in terracotta pots, you may find yourself overwhelmed by the shade of color. One way to adjust the aesthetic and make your garden a bit more comfortable is to make your pots seem aged and weathered, giving them a gentler and more welcoming appearance.

There are two primary ways to weather your terracotta pots. The first will add a soft whitewash to mix with the brownish-orange of the terracotta pot. This will require white acrylic paint, a paintbrush, and paper towels. The second method will create a rough and more natural coating on your pot, making them turn a darker, older, mixed brown. It will require Espoma Garden Lime soil amendment (or another fertilizer of your choosing), Rust-Oleum matte finish, water, a paintbrush, and sandpaper. If you are looking for a wilder and more artistic customization, you can create an eye-catching planter with this DIY mosaic project.