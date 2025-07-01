A Simple Self-Watering System In You'll Want To Try Out In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watering plants in the garden can be an enjoyable way to connect with the nature around you, but that's not always the case when it's too hot to set foot outdoors. It's also easy to forget about watering, especially during a busy week. Some plants also seem to continually need more water than others, making taking care of them feel like more of a chore. Wouldn't it be nice if thirsty plants could water themselves? In a way they can, with a fairly simple, timed self-watering solution that also repurposes things destined for the recycle bin.

When paired with empty glass or plastic bottles, terracotta watering spikes soak the ground surrounding your plants when the soil is dry enough to take on more moisture. Plant spikes are a modern riff on the olla, a plant-watering method that goes back centuries. An olla (a term also used for ancient cooking and water storage vessels) is an unglazed, usually bulb-shaped terracotta pot with a lid. It's buried in the ground up to the top, then filled with water and capped off. The surrounding soil draws moisture from the olla when it needs it, but won't absorb more when the soil is already damp, such as after heavy rains or a good soak from a hose. Besides being generally less expensive than an olla, a plant spike makes it easier to see when it's time to top off the water, thanks to the clear bottle used as its reservoir. Plant spikes are sold in multi-packs — such as the Reifier 10-pack natural self-watering spikes — so you'll have plenty to go around. Under-watering is one of the biggest mistakes beginning gardeners make way too often, so these spikes will help ensure a better outcome for your plants.

