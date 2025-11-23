The Popular But Pricey Food Storage Bag That Has Campers Completely Divided
When you're planning on heading somewhere outdoors where wild animals could be attracted by trash or food, you need something that will keep them from scrounging around and damaging your gear or potentially harming you. Since many common camping mistakes that attract bears involve leaving out food and trash, the best method is to hide the smell as much as possible by using storage bags that seal well enough to block odors. There are a few different options on the market, and one of the most popular is the OPSAK Odor Proof bags by LOKSAK.
These odor-proof bags are designed to work for many purposes while you are camping. They can be a great bag to store trash, fresh food, reheat meals, and anything else with an attractive smell. The bags come in two-packs and several sizes, ranging from 7-by-7 inches to 27-by-20 inches, offering options to suit different outdoor needs.
There are a few perks to the OPSAK Odor Proof bags. They have a hermetic seal that keeps out water, air, dust, dirt, and bacteria. This also means odors are trapped inside. They come in a few different sizes, allowing you to get something that works best for you. The bags are BPA-free, made of food-safe materials, can handle boiling water for easy meal prepping on a trail, and are made to be used multiple times across different camping trips. In theory, they sound like a strong option, but not everyone agrees. There are a few problems that may make these bags not ideal for every adventurer.
Some downsides of OPSAK Odor Proof bags
The biggest issue is the durability of these bags. While the seals are incredibly useful, they do have a bad habit of breaking down over time. After several uses, the seals begin to stop working for some people. Many of the reviews mention that they don't last more than three trips or so, even with gentle use. Considering that two 9-by-10-inch OPSAK bags cost about $16 on Amazon, having them last for more than a trip or two is pretty important. However, others have mentioned that they've used them for years and faced no problem. This could suggest variations in product consistency or indicate that they require more specific care.
One reviewer said, "I used an OPSAK for 3 separate overnighters and am pretty gentle on my gear, yet these failed on the third trip. They do seem to contain the smell quite well, but quality seems real hit or miss." Another issue appears to be the thinness of the bag, as another reviewer explained why some users may benefit from thicker bags. "Punctured by my spork so easily. Not strong, but definitely holds the odor in very well."
Pros to buying OPSAK Odor Proof bags
Despite durability issues, the OPSAK bags do seem to work as advertised. The number of reported wildlife encounters while storing food and trash in these bags appears low, meaning they likely seal well enough to fully keep in food smells. One reviewer explained, "This is my second time purchasing these bags, and I love them more for organization than the smell-proof factor."
Another reviewer seconded that the bags fully block out smells, pointing out that they help keep away all animals. So even if you're adventuring in a state without grizzlies, such as Colorado, you can come across other bear species, raccoons, and pesky rodents. "I've put some pretty smelly stuff in these, and the odor did not permeate as far as my human nose could tell."
If you're a bit tight on money and you don't want to replace the same tool over and over again, it may be worth checking out some alternatives, like aluminum foil bags by SHIELDPRO. Of course, these products should always be used alongside standard wildlife-safe food storage practices. It's also important to know that it's not just food that can attract bears to your campsite; scents like citronella are also attractors. A little research and the right setup can go a long way in keeping both your supplies and the local wildlife safe.