The Popular But Pricey Food Storage Bag That Has Campers Completely Divided

When you're planning on heading somewhere outdoors where wild animals could be attracted by trash or food, you need something that will keep them from scrounging around and damaging your gear or potentially harming you. Since many common camping mistakes that attract bears involve leaving out food and trash, the best method is to hide the smell as much as possible by using storage bags that seal well enough to block odors. There are a few different options on the market, and one of the most popular is the OPSAK Odor Proof bags by LOKSAK.

These odor-proof bags are designed to work for many purposes while you are camping. They can be a great bag to store trash, fresh food, reheat meals, and anything else with an attractive smell. The bags come in two-packs and several sizes, ranging from 7-by-7 inches to 27-by-20 inches, offering options to suit different outdoor needs.

There are a few perks to the OPSAK Odor Proof bags. They have a hermetic seal that keeps out water, air, dust, dirt, and bacteria. This also means odors are trapped inside. They come in a few different sizes, allowing you to get something that works best for you. The bags are BPA-free, made of food-safe materials, can handle boiling water for easy meal prepping on a trail, and are made to be used multiple times across different camping trips. In theory, they sound like a strong option, but not everyone agrees. There are a few problems that may make these bags not ideal for every adventurer.