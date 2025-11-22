If You're A Hummingbird Enthusiast, You'll Wish You Planted These Flowers Sooner

Creating a garden that attracts a lot of hummingbirds starts with providing a reliable source of food they'll love. And while you can hang several feeders and DIY the perfect homemade nectar for hummingbirds to enjoy, the trick lies in choosing the right flowers to plant in your garden.

Luckily, there is a large selection stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden. Two of these include a dynamic pair of self-seeding annuals that complement each other and bloom beautifully: cosmos (Cosmos bipinnatus) and calendula (Calendula officinalis). These brightly colored flowers provide your feathered friends with nectar and pollen year after year, dropping their seeds before the season is over so the plant re-emerges next spring without you having to replant it.

In terms of compatibility, cosmos and calendula work well together due to their similar growing needs, making it easy to plant them close to each other and care for them throughout the season. Calendula is a very easy flower to grow, making it an ideal addition to other fuss-free plants great for gardening beginners. Meanwhile, cosmos adds height and an airy texture to the garden. Although cosmos and calendula have similar care needs, their growing seasons differ: calendula is a cool-season annual that blooms from spring to fall in colder climates, and cosmos is a warm-weather annual, blooming in the beginning to the middle of summer all the way up to the first frost.